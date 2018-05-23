BROOKVILLE — What started out as a day gunning for a repeat team title finished up under the lights with the Brookville Lady Raiders winning their first title at the District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships last Friday night.
The foursome of freshman Rylee Stancliffe, sophomores Madison and Morgan Johnson, and junior Dani MacBeth backed up their top-seeding in the 4x400-meter relay by winning with a season-best time of 4:10.35.
While it was their first title, the Lady Raiders qualified in three other events for this weekend’s PIAA Track and Field Championships held at Shippensburg University.
MacBeth punched her ticket individually with a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles and sophomore Brooke Quairiere with a second in the 100 hurdles. Junior Mattisen Drake, the D9 champion as a freshman, qualified with a third-place finish in the pole vault by clearing the state-qualifying standard of 10 feet, 6 inches.
That’s a pretty good state contingent from a senior-less squad that had hopes of outdueling Elk County Catholic, Johnsonburg, Kane and as it turned out, Punxsutawney, for a team title.
But in the end, it was ECC winning it all with 72 points, ahead of Johnsonburg (64.5), Punxsutawney (52.5) and the Lady Raiders with 49 points. Kane was fifth with 48 points, two ahead of sixth-place Oswayo Valley.
“In the big picture, we had a lot of great performances,” Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman said. “It’s a little disappointing for them when sometimes those happen to be third-place finishes, but there’s also nothing wrong with being a little hungry going into states and next season. Sometimes a little disappointment is the springboard you need for great things.”
A near-perfect day would’ve given the Lady Raiders a chance, but their biggest “disappointment” came with the top-seeded 4x100 relay of Quairiere, both Johnsons and MacBeth, finishing third. Although they ran their season-best time of 50.82 seconds, it was behind Johnsonburg (50.62) and Oswayo Valley (50.79) and a scant .02 slower than the automatic state-qualifying time.
“Definitely we mixed emotions on 4x100,” Roseman said. “That’s the fastest they’ve ever run and that’s all you can ask out of anybody, but there was some real frustration there and they transferred that into their 4x4 performance.”
The 4x400 closed the night by chopping over two seconds off its previous best — it was the fastest time by the Lady Raiders in eight years and now sits in the No. 3 spot on the team’s honor role — and beat runner-up Elk County Catholic by just under three seconds.
The Lady Crusaders, third-place Coudersport and fourth-place Johnsonburg all cut six to eight seconds off their best times.
“The 4x4 was probably our most solid event all year and it was a great way to end the night,” Roseman said. “That’s our third-fastest time ever and those girls deserve to go to states. They came into the race with a lot of pressure. ECC had a heckuva 4x4 and our girls all ran the four best legs they’ve run this year. I’m very excited for them and pleased with how they did.”
The relay is seeded 15th out of 25 teams entered for states. They’ll try to make the finals out of the preliminaries Friday afternoon.
MacBeth landed a state berth in the 300 hurdles, finishing second with a season-best 48.58 seconds, with A-C Valley standout Emma Fox winning in 48.05.
“She’s been very consistent all year, but Emma Fox and other good hurdlers are out there and she could’ve been anywhere down to third or fourth in that event,” Roseman said. “We knew she’d have to maybe run the best 300 of her life today to get to states and that’s pretty much what she did. That’s what it took.”
MacBeth, who moved up to No. 7 on the team’s honor roll, is seeded 26th out of 29 hurdlers.
“It was a good race with Fox and Dani’s best time overall, so she can’t be disappointed with that,” assistant coach Dana MacBeth said. “The competition is tough this week, but our hope is that since she has state experience, she will get out there and battle and run her best race to date.”
Sophomore Brooke Quairiere also battled Fox in the 100 hurdles and finished second for her state berth, finishing in 16.65 seconds behind Fox’s 16.46. The two came in seeded at 15.7 and 15.96 respectively, but headwind issues on the frontstretch hurt sprinters the whole meet.
“There’s no shame taking second to Emma Fox. She’s been a dominant hurdler for several years,” Roseman said. “She got out well, ran a solid race and it’s nice to see that she has a chance to run next week.”
She’s seeded 26th at states out of 29 runners.
“The wind the first half of the day made it tough on many people to run the state-qualifying time,” MacBeth said. “She ran a good prelim and followed up with a successful finals. Without a tough wind at Shipp, I expect to see her run under the qualifying time, which could give her a chance to advance into Saturday’s semis.”
For the junior Drake, it’s her second trip to states in the pole vault. She won as a freshman, clearing nine feet. Two years and 18 inches later, she’s going to states again after clearing the state-qualifying height of 10 feet, 6 inches in a third-place finishing behind two-time champion Kendall Grossman of Moniteau and Clarion’s Laken Lewis.
Grossman, the returning state runner-up, cleared 11 feet, 4 inches to break former Lady Raider Brandi Cooper’s 2014 mark of 11-1. Lewis cleared 11 feet.
Drake, working on a faster approach and moving up to a 12-foot, 150-pound pole from a 140-pounder, nailed 10-6 on her first try.
“I was so excited,” Drake said. “That was my only goal and I was really surprised I made it on my first try. The bar was literally hanging by a thread.”
Drake was clean up to that point, clearing 9 feet, 9-6 and 10 feet before making 10-6.
“I’m really starting to feel consistent,” she said. “I’ve been working on my knee drive a lot this season and I’ve been starting to run faster down the runway. My coaches also video my jump and meets and practices to see what I need to work on.”
“We certainly knew she had a shot to get to states and she’s been there before, but to hit that state-qualifying height on a new pole, I’m so happy and pleased with her clutch performance,” Roseman added.
Also for the Lady Raiders in top-six scoring finishes:
— Madison Johnson, seeded second in the long jump, wound up third with a leap of 16 feet, 7 1/4 inches.
MacBeth finished sixth at 15 feet, 10 inches.
— Madison and Morgan Johnson were fifth and sixth respectively in the 100 dash, again dealing with the headwind and finishing in 13.36 and 13.47 seconds respectively. They were seeded third and 13th going into the meet.
— Emma Fiscus wound up finishing sixth in the 1,600 run, cutting off nearly two seconds off her best time with a 5:52.93.
Also for Brookville:
— Stancliffe was 12th in the 100 hurdles (18.7).
— The 4x800 relay of Brynn Afton, Elissa McNeil, Aubrey Noble and Fiscus finished seventh in 11:18.9.
— Quairiere placed seventh in the triple jump (32 feet, 10 1/2 inches).
— Sydney Miller was 12th in the javelin at 101 feet, 5 inches.
