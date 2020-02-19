BRADFORD — Notching a solid win on the road to finish out the regular season, the Brookville Lady Raiders are off to the playoffs.
Marcy Schindler, Lauren Hergert and Madison Johnson all reached double figures in scoring with 19, 12 and 11 points respectively to lead the Lady Raiders to a 45-41 win at Bradford Tuesday night.
The win came in a makeup game from Feb. 7 and the win capped the regular season at 11-11 overall and 5-5 in the D9 League.
The Lady Raiders led after every quarter, 11-8 after the first quarter, 18-13 at halftime and 31-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Hannah Lary scored 19 points and Erica Marshall finished with 16 points for Bradford, which lost to the Lady Raiders in Brookville, 56-39, back in Jan. 10.
Schindler upped her career points total to 965.
Next up for the Lady Raiders is a winner-take-all game for the District 9 Class 3A title and a spot in the state playoffs.
The Lady Raiders face Moniteau (11-11) next Friday, Feb. 28 at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium at a time to be announced.
Since District 5 did not have a Class 3A team enter the postseason this year — last year, Brookville beat Chestnut Ridge after topping Moniteau for the D9 title to earn a state berth — the D9 champion goes directly to the state playoffs with an opener on March 6 against the District 6 third-place finisher.
The Lady Raiders lost at Moniteau in overtime earlier this year, 55-54, back on Jan. 6.
The Lady Warriors started the season 2-8, but their OT win over Brookville started a 9-3 finish to the season.
Brookville won the JV game, 35-30, to finish its season at 9-8. Elizabeth Wonderling poured in 25 points to lead the Lady Raiders while Alayna Haight scored six points.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12
St. Marys 46, Brookville 44
At St. Marys, the Lady Raiders had a chance to even the season series, but couldn’t keep things going after a 13-2 start to the game and 15-6 lead after the first quarter.
In the end, it was Leah Kammerdeiner’s 3-point shot before that buzzer that missed that would’ve given the Lady Raiders the win. St. Marys had beaten Brookville on the road, 60-34, back on Dec. 20.
Brookville, which had just two fouls with 1:38 to play, was forced to foul down the stretch, finally picking up its seventh foul with 48.5 seconds remaining to send the Lady Dutch to the line.
Lauren Eckert then missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Kaylee Muccio eventually came up with the loose ball, leading to Kyla Johnson drawing a foul, who was also unable to connect from the line as Brookville looked to take the lead late.
Instead, a turnover led to Shaw drawing a foul, but the senior became the third Lady Dutch player to see the front end of a one-and-one fall off the mark with 20.6 ticks to go.
With yet another chance to take the lead, Brookville committed its ninth turnover of the quarter and was forced to foul Eckert, which pushed St. Marys into the double bonus.
Eckert was able to convert the first foul shot, but saw her second attempt roll of the rim with 12.5 seconds to go, as the Lady Raiders had a chance to tie or go for the win.
The visitors elected to go for the latter, as Kammerdeiner’s 3-pointer from the corner came up short as time ran out as the teams looked to come up with the rebound.
Marcy Schindler scored a game-high 15 points to go along with 12 rebounds for Brookville, while Morgan Johnson and Lauren Hergert also finished in double figures with 13 and 10 points respectively.
Schindler and Hergert keyed the run with four points apiece, while Morgan Johnson added a score, as Schindler hit both ends of a one-and-one to cap the run with a little over a minute and a half remaining.
The free throws however proved to the Lady Raiders’ final points of the night.
Courier-Express Sports Writer Craig Moyer contributed to this story.