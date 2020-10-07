BROOKVILLE — With time and daylight running out on the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team, junior striker Jordan Cook delivered.
Cook cleaned up a centering pass from Morgan Monnoyer in traffic within the goalie box and beat Keystone goalkeeper Emily Lauer to break a 1-1 tie with just 1:14 left in regulation.
There was going to be not enough daylight because of a late start following a junior high match, so it was a likely tie if Cook didn’t find the net.
The Lady Raiders will take their first win of the season for sure, improving to 1-8.
“We’ve come a long way,” Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill said. “We’ve had four starters injured and got one back today with Laynee (Sorbin) and that was key for our defense. I think everyone wanted to win and we knew coming in that a couple games it was our chance if we wanted it more than the other team. With our hustle tonight, I think we finally did that.”
Cook certainly worked hard the whole game. Her hustling goal on a breakaway down the right win allowed her to get enough on her shot to beat Lauer on the short side with just 22 seconds left in the first half to tie the game at 1-1.
“Jordan has played goalkeeper, defense, midfield and striker,” Hill said. “She’s a good asset to the team and she knows how to put one past the keeper because she’s been one.”
Keystone had taken the early lead when Kaylynn Fulmer blasted a shot past Lady Raiders goalkeeper Avery Gilhousen with 16:49 left in the first half.
But for the most part, the Lady Raiders had more chances to score, especially in the second half when they had nine corner kicks. However, the winning sequence came on a break down the right slot where the speedy Monnoyer got things started.
“We had trouble tonight putting some passes together, but the ones we did, we capitalized on,” Hill said. “Their goalkeeper was a good one.”
The Lady Raiders outshot Keystone, 13-8. Gilhousen made seven saves, Lauer 11.
The Lady Raiders continue a stretch of five straight home games on Thursday at home against Punxsutawney at the high school football field starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, they host Brockway at 10 a.m. and then next Tuesday, they host Redbank Valley.
In other games Tuesday:
Raiders 11, Forest Area 0
At Tionesta, the visiting Raiders made it a season sweep of the Fires with 10 of 11 goals scored in the first half.
The Raiders (4-4), who beat Forest 13-0 the first time around, had eight different players score a goal or make at least one assist.
Brad Fiscus scored three times with Zakk Wolfe and Logan Oakes putting in two goals with three assists apiece. Thomas Bowser scored once and set up two other goals while Hayden Kramer and Steven Plyler each scoring a goal with an assist. Caleb Burkett scored a goal and Garner McMaster assisted on two goals.
Five goals overall were scored by Raiders freshmen.
The Raiders start a four-game home stretch Thursday against Punxsutawney starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, they host Brockway at noon before next Tuesday’s home game at the football field against Redbank Valley starting at 7 p.m.
Lions 4, Redbank Valley 3
At New Bethlehem, the Lions needed to hold off a Bulldogs rally to grind out a win over the Bulldogs on the strength of four Beau Verdill goals.
The Lions (4-4) were up 2-0 at halftime and then 3-1 after Verdill’s third goal with about 20 minutes left in regulation before Redbank Valley tied it up within a span of five minutes.
Verdill’s fourth goal was the winner with less than 10 minutes to go.
The Lions are off until Oct. 15 at Brookville and then travel to Forest Area Oct. 19.
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, Oct. 3
Curwensville 2,
Lady Raiders 1
At home and less than two minutes after tying the game late in the second half, visiting Curwensville got the game-winning goal from Emma Rebar with 4:13 left in the game.
Rebar scored the first goal in the first half off an assist from Chloe Davis. Then late in the second half, Morgan Monnoyer tied it for the Lady Raiders on an unassisted goal with 6:03 remaining.
Curwensville beat Brookville, 6-3, earlier this year after leading 4-3 at halftime.
THURSDAY, Oct. 1
Raiders 8, DuBois CC 1
At home against the Cardinals, the Raiders made it a season sweep as Hayden Kramer turned in a hat trick with an assist.
Steven Plyler added goal goals, Logan Oakes scored a goal and finished with two assists while Zakk Wolfe scored a goal and set up another off a corner kick to Caleb Kornbau.
Justin Vander kelen had two assists and Brad Fiscus added a helper.
Punxsutawney 4, C-L Lions 2
At home against the unbeaten Chucks, the Lions got a goal and assist each from brothers Beau and Bailee Verdill.