BROOKVILLE — After getting its first win of the season with a sweep of Brockway last Thursday at home, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team were swept in a rematch with DuBois Tuesday night.
DuBois, which swept the Lady Raiders last Tuesday at home, did the same again with a 25-18, 26-24, 25-19 win.
The loss dropped Brookville to 1-9 going into Thursday’s trip to Curwensville. Next Tuesday, the Lady Raiders visit Brockway before hosting Punxsutawney next Thursday.
In last Thursday’s win, the Lady Raiders swept 25-15, 25-12, 25-16.
Ashton Pangallo had a strong night overall, reeling off an 11-0 service run in the second set then serving four aces in the third set to help lead the Lady Raiders. She finished with 12 of the team’s 20 aces.
Maggie Mackins had a block, kill and ace in the final set. She finished with seven kills, two blocks and two aces. Emily Steel had four kills and three blocks.
First-year head coach Melinda Burton got her first win and was pleased with the overall team effort.
“The serving was spot-on tonight. We did a nice job and we’ve had a lot of things kind of going throughout the season that we needed to correct incrementally and serving was one of those things and so the girls have really taken charge at both levels JV and varsity of setting their own team goals for the game,” Burton said. “And so tonight serving was one of their top goals they wanted to hit those servers and passing, which you can’t do anything else without a good pass so I felt like they really hit their goals tonight for this game.
“More importantly, they’re finally coming together as a team. So we’ve got them working as a team and really gelling as a team and it’s a beautiful sight to see.”
Brockway (3-5) got five kills from Stephanie Stage and two kills and two assists from Mackenzie Webster.
Brookville won the JV match in two sets.