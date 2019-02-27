KNOX — Make it two in a row for the Brookville Lady Raiders, who are exactly where they were last year at this point.
Almost.
Last Thursday night’s 54-40 win over Moniteau at Keystone High School gave the Lady Raiders their second straight District 9 Class AAA championship.
Head coach Mark Powell’s team, which improved to 18-5, then punched a ticket to states with Tuesday’s rout of Chestnut Ridge in the District 5-9 Sub-Regional final.
Against Moniteau (9-14), the Lady Raiders grabbed the lead for good a couple minutes into the game and never looked back as they set the tone early by drilling four 3-pointers in the first quarter before finishing 6-for-11 in the first half. They didn’t make a three in the second half, but the damage was done.
Along with the bombs came the big night from junior forward Marcy Schindler, who scored 26 points and hauled down 11 rebounds. She made two threes in the first quarter, helping the Lady Raiders build a 19-11 first-quarter lead before extending it to 33-13 by halftime. Schindler had 16 points by halftime, making 6 of 11 shots. She finished 9-of-15 for the game.
“Those threes were a pleasant surprise,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “Our game plan was more to get it inside and those threes really opened up the middle and then Marcy took over in the first half,” Powell said. “I thought she saved her best for tonight and I think there’s better from her to come. The sky is the limit and the entire team played well. We had a spell in the third quarter where we played sluggish, but we were able to get past that and earn ourselves a district title.”
Morgan Johnson hit two threes in the first half and scored 14 points. Madison Johnson finished with eight points.
The 14-2 edge in the second quarter — Moniteau missed its first 12 shots of the quarter — made things even more comfortable for the Lady Raiders, who led by as many as 25 points late in the fourth quarter before a Moniteau 11-0 run to finish the game set the final score.
“Our plan was to get it going, play full-court (defense),” Powell said. “We did lose the turnover battle and if there was one area we need to sharpen up is taking care of the ball and we have to do better with that. 26 turnovers are too many.
“Our depth has a been a big key and there was never a break for them in the first half. That’s what we do. We rotate a lot of kids in and get in an up-and-down game. We did that well and the kids executed and we’re just excited to get a second title in a row and a matchup next week with Chestnut Ridge.”
Andie Arbagost and Aslyn Pry reached double figures in scoring for the Lady Warriors with 15 and 11 points respectively. Pry finished off a double-double with 11 rebounds.
