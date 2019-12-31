BROOKVILLE — Dominating the paint, putting four players in double-figure scoring, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team finished off a third straight championship run through its own holiday tournament with a 66-38 win over Brockway Saturday night.
The Lady Raiders (5-3) finished the first quarter with a 12-4 run to take a 16-8 lead. They led by as many as 22 in the second quarter, 35-18 by halftime and hiked their lead to as high as 32 late in the fourth quarter.
“I thought today it was one of the best games we’ve played all year,” said Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell. “Our ball movement tonight was outstanding. We showed patience on the offensive end, we made the extra pass and I just thought that was so key that we just didn’t rush to the first open shot. We took our time and got open looks.
“I thought tonight we were very focused the entire night just a really good team win from tip to the final buzzer.”
Senior Marcy Schindler capped off her Most Valuable Player weekend with 16 points and 14 rebounds. She had 23 points and 13 rebounds in Friday’s win over DuBois. Senior Lauren Hergert had 13 points and 12 rebounds, helping the Lady Raiders to a 46-30 rebounding edge.
Senior Morgan Johnson was another all-tournament pick, scoring 12 points as did her twin sister Madison. Sophomore Alayna Haight scored eight points off the bench.
“It was a balanced attack and I thought our two post players, Schindler and Hergert, really played tough over two nights and were really dominant in the paint, both evenings,” Powell said. “When that happens, they’re rebounding the basketball and getting the break started. It just seems to jump-start everything.”
The Lady Raiders committed just five turnovers and drilled eight 3-pointers on 25 attempts, finishing 24-for-68 (35.3 percent) from the field and 10-for-11 on the foul line with Hergert making all seven of her free throws.
Sophomore Selena Buttery was Brockway’s all-tournament player as she scored 14 points with nine rebounds. Morgan Lindemuth scored nine points while Danielle Wood finished with seven points.
The Lady Raiders visit Saltsburg Friday for just their second road game of the year. They’ll play four of the next five games on the road, including Moniteau next Monday and West Shamokin next Wednesday, all three non-conference matchups.
“We’ve got an unknown schedule ahead of us with teams we’ve never played. Winning (title) tonight was very important to leap-frog us into the new year and hopefully carry some momentum while we go on the road,” Powell said.
“We’ve had a lot of home cooking early. And we hit the road here starting January, so we’ve got Saltsburg right after the break and that’s something we’re going to need to get ready for and hopefully we can start to get healthy as well.”
In Saturday’s consolation game, DuBois held of DuBois Central Catholic for a 43-41 win.
All-Tournament selection Saige Weible’s basket with 3:19 remaining proved to be DuBois’ final points of the game as it built a 43-36 lead. The Lady Cardinals scored the game’s final five points and had a chance to win late, but Maia Cogley’s 3-pointer missed in the final seconds.
DuBois led by as many as 11 points at 29-18 midway through the third quarter and 33-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Weible finished with 12 points and six rebounds while Olivia Johnson had 10 points and 12 rebounds. For DCC, all-tournament pick Shay Gulvas had nine points and seven rebounds. Jordan Kosko finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
Central hosts Curwensville Thursday. DuBois is off until Jan.
DuBois won the junior varsity tournament with a 31-11 win over Brockway.
Brookville’s JV team went 1-1, losing 56-29 to DuBois in the first round last Friday as Jordan Cook and Alayna Haight scored 12 and 11 points respectively. In the 39-9 win over DCC in Saturday’s consolation game, Cook and Haight went for 14 and 13 points respectively.
FRIDAY, Dec. 27
Brookville 59,
DuBois 44
In the tournament’s first round, the Lady Raiders also notched a District 9 League win as they started the second quarter with a 16-4 run and led by at least as eight points and as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Marcy Schindler had the big game for the Lady Raiders with 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting with 13 rebounds. All Schindler’s points coming in the first three quarters. Morgan Johnson scored 12 points, Madison Johnson added nine points and Alayna Haight came off the bench to score all eight of her points in the second quarter.
DuBois got 17 points and eight rebounds from Sarah Henninger. Abi Guiher scored 11 points.
Guiher’s free throw at the end of the first quarter and Alexas Pfeufer’s field goal to start the second gave DuBois a 16-13 lead, but Brookville’s big run was keyed by Haight and Schindler who accounted for 11 of the points during the 16-4 run. Morgan Johnson’s three made it 29-18 at the 1:33 mark and Haight’s second 3-pointer put the Lady Raiders up 32-21 before Henninger’s 3-pointer cut the halftime deficit to 32-24.
The Lady Raiders’ 22-12 edge in the third quarter was fueled by nine points from Schindler, who made all four of her shots from the field, including one 3-pointer. Morgan Johnson’s other 3-pointer gave Brookville its largest lead at 59-36 with 3:45 left in the game.
Brookville forced 19 DuBois turnovers and limited the Lady Beavers to 27.2 percent shooting (15-for-55). DuBois did outrebound Brookville, 36-33, grabbing 19 offensive rebounds. The Lady Raiders shot 47.1 percent (24-for-51) from the field with 14 turnovers.
Brockway advanced to the final with a 41-35 win over DCC, reversing a 55-37 loss at home to the Lady Cardinals back on Dec. 11.
Selena Buttery had a strong performance with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Danielle Wood had 10 points and six rebounds. Morgan Lindemuth finished with seven points and eight rebounds.
For DCC, Shay Gulvas turned in a double-double effort with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Kosko had 10 points and nine rebounds.
MONDAY, Dec. 23
Indiana 57, Brookville 38
At home against non-conference foe Indiana, the Lady Raiders dropped a 19-point decision as Hope Cook and Eve Fiala combined to score 41 points.
Fiala, a 6-foot-4 freshman who reportedly has an offer from Ohio State, finished with 20 points while Cook had 21.
Marcy Schindler scored 19 points with Lauren Hergert and Madison Johnson scoring eight and seven points apiece.