Michael Jordan broke in to the NBA when I was 15 years old.
By the time he and the Chicago Bulls beat my Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA finals, I was 29 and engaged to be married.
So ESPN’s 10-part series that “tipped” off Sunday night covers some wheelhouse years in my sports fan life. It’s called “The Last Dance” and the documentary is about the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan and their quest to win a sixth and final title of the Jordan era.
It’s well worth watching even though all of things brings back the Jordan/Bulls fatigue that I suffered back in the day. By 1998, the Bulls had won five of the past seven titles and two of those years either had no Jordan in the NBA (while he was in baseball in 1993) or just a little of him (end of the 1994 season).
Again, it’ll be a great collection of NBA and sports memories of my growing up years, as a high schooler and younger adult. When Jordan came into the league, he was a gunner who couldn’t do it all by himself when it came to winning titles.
In the 1980s, it was all about the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. In school, you had either Celtics fans, Lakers fans, perhaps some Philadelphia 76ers thrown in there with Charles Barkley getting started the same time and even Dominique Wilkins of the Atlanta Hawks because, as we all know, he was the Human Highlight Film.
Jordan kept growing though and I’d say we all knew that if he got a good enough supporting case, he’d start winning titles. Sunday’s first two episodes retold the 1985-86 playoff series against the Celtics in which, despite being swept by one of the all-time great teams, Jordan himself averaged 43.7 points in three losses while scoring a playoff-record 63 points in one of the games.
He started winning scoring titles in 1987 and won every one in seasons he played fully from then until the 1998 season. Jordan’s Bulls lost in the first round again to the Celtics. In 1988, they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round and then lost to the Detroit Pistons in the next round. In 1989, there were series wins over the Cavs again and then the New York Knicks before an Eastern Conference finals loss to the Pistons in six games.
The Pistons, directed by former Punxsutawney Chucks coach Chuck Daly, dispatched the Bulls again in 1990, this time in the conference finals in seven games. That would be it. Nobody could beat Jordan anymore, for the most part.
The Bulls beat the Lakers for the 1991 title, the Trail Blazers in 1992 and Suns in 1993 before Jordan’s father was murdered, leading MJ to leave the sport. He returned by the end of the 1995 season and the Bulls were eliminated in the second round by the Orlando Magic.
From there, the Bulls/Jordan dominance revved up again and they won the next three titles starting with a six-game win over the Seattle SuperSonics in 1996. Then came my Jazz for the final two.
With the Jazz, I had made them my team back in the 1980s, tired of the Celtics and Lakers juggernaut. The Jazz pushed the eventual champion Lakers to seven games in the second round of the 1988 playoffs, but that was as much noise as they made until losing to the Trail Blazers in the 1992 Western Conference finals. They lost to eventual champion Houston in the 1994 conference finals and then again in 1996 to Seattle.
All along the way, the team was anchored by Hall of Famers and Dream Team members John Stockton and Karl Malone. For most of the run, the coach was hard-nosed Jerry Sloan and the Jazz were tough, methodical and physical. But they never had a deep enough team to run the table.
In 1997, the Jazz broke through and knocked off Houston in the conference finals to get the first of two meetings with the Bulls in the finals and lost in six games. And then it was 1998, the Jazz got back again to face the Bulls and that’s where the documentary focuses.
I’m looking forward to how the next eight hours cover this era. At the time, I was tired of the Bulls and just wanted one title for my guys. The Jazz came oh so close, but nobody was beating Jordan.
The late 1990s NBA was a physical, power game that both the Jazz and Bulls could navigate. For the Jazz to take the Bulls to six games in both series was a remarkable achievement, to be sure. How the Bulls navigated through so much turmoil is amazing as well.
Sunday night’s first two hours was covered like a live sporting event. Imagine that. The timing for the documentary is suitable considering we’re all desperate for something new and fresh. While I do still enjoy watching some older baseball and basketball games, even this revisiting of the Jordan era was refreshing.
Remember, the NBA at this point was playing at its slowest pace in its history. In the 1997-98 season, teams averaged 95.6 points and 12.7 3-point shots per game. The floor was not spread nearly as much as today as the NBA averaged 111.4 points and 33.9 3-pointers per game when this year’s schedule was suspended.
Every possession mattered in the 1998 finals. Here were the scores of the games — 88-85, 93-88, 96-54, 86-82, 83-81 and 87-86. Nobody got to 100. It was a helluva series for most of that, but at a whole different style of play.
They played defense now and while I find it hilarious that those who don’t watch the sport maintain they played better D back then. The Bulls and even the Jazz were elite defenses and that’s why they were in the finals, but evolution of the 3-point shot has made it very tough on defenses which now must cover a lot more territory. Two different eras and it’s hard to compare.
And don’t get caught up in the Jordan vs. LeBron debate. It’s stupid. Both are great.
IT GOT REAL — The fallout of a stalled society and economy hit hard as recent as Tuesday afternoon. After talking to Brookville graduate Brett Smith Monday night for a story on his first two seasons as head wrestling coach at Urbana College in Ohio, Tuesday brought some sudden news: The school is closing its doors, for good.
“Like many small rural campuses across the country, the Urbana University Branch Campus has experienced low enrollments for many years,” the school’s website stated. “Franklin University’s efforts to stabilize the Urbana campus have met with some success in recent years. However, the global coronavirus pandemic has added a level of stress and uncertainty to Urbana’s prospects that make it impossible to sustain, compelling Franklin University to discontinue physical operations on the branch campus effective after the May Spring 2020 semester has ended.
“As a result of this decision, academic programming will be moved to Franklin University, while athletic offerings and on-site administrative services will cease at the branch campus.”
A Columbus Dispatch story on Tuesday said that Franklin University bought the financially troubled school in 2014. The university stated that “a number of full-time employees” out its 111 will be offered employment at Franklin and the remaining 350 residential and commuter students will be able to complete their academic programs online through Franklin and those seeking to transfer will be assisted in doing so.
While it appears that Smith will be looking for a job since Franklin itself does not have athletics, let’s hope a promising coaching career gets a proper reboot somewhere else sooner than later.
