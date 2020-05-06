Lauren Hergert

Parents: Brandy Hergert and Nick Hergert
Sports: I am a four year member and letterwinner of the Girls Varsity Volleyball Team, a three year member and letter winner of the Girls Varsity Basketball Team, a four year member and letter winner of the Girls Varsity Softball team and captain, a one year member and letter winner of the Girls Varsity Track and Field Team. Twice I was chosen the District 9 player of the game in our Varsity Basketball playoff game and once in the Varsity Volleyball playoff game. I was chosen to be on the All-District Volleyball Team in 2019. I was a member of the 2020 All Conference Basketball Team. I was selected as an outstanding Senior to play in the All-Star Basketball Game. I was also selected as the Sunny 106FM Athlete of the week in October 2019.
Activities: I am President of the Student Council, President and founder of Friends of Rachel Anti-Bullying Club, Yearbook Club President and Yearbook Editor. I am a Senior Class Representative. I was the 2019 Homecoming Queen.
Future Plans: Attend college and live a fun, happy life!
Most influential person: My older sister, Laken Hergert. She is always there for me and she is a great role model. She gives me practical advice and encourages me.