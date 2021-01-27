OIL CITY — A game-ending 9-2 run over the final 3:45 of regulation helped the visiting Brookville Raiders seal a 57-47 win at Oil City last Friday night.
The 5-0 Raiders had their home game with Bellefonte postponed Monday. They were scheduled to host Punxsutawney Wednesday before heading to Moniteau Saturday afternoon in an added game to the schedule with a 1 p.m. junior varsity start.
Against the Oilers, the Raiders trailed 27-25 going into the second half. With the score tied at 34-34 late in the third quarter, baskets by Jace Miner, Danny Lauer and Hunter Geer put the Raiders up for good at 40-34 with 1:30 left.
Oil City got within three points four different times down the stretch, including 48-45 with two free throws with 3:45 remaining, but the Raiders limited the Oilers to two points the rest of the way.
Lauer’s key offensive rebound and putback gave the Raiders a 51-45 lead with 2:35 left and baskets by Miner and Ruhlman made it 55-47 with 1:21 remaining to close things out.
Three Raiders reached double figures in scoring, led by Miner’s 17 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists. Geer and Lauer each scored 10 points. Robert Keth had eight points, five rebounds and five steals. Ruhlman scored seven points.
The Raiders were 20-for-38 from the field (52.6 percent) and made it four out of five games over 50 percent shooting.
In other games:
WED., Jan. 20
Brookville 61,
Homer-Center 29
At Homer City in their first game in 12 days, the visiting Raiders turned an 11-point 34-23 halftime lead into a Mercy Rule blowout thanks to holding the Wildcats to just six points in the second half.
The Raiders limited the Wildcats to 1-for-14 shooting in the second half and forced 18 turnovers overall, scoring 22 points off those giveaways.
Nine players found the scoring column as 15 different players saw playing time. Three players reached double figures in scoring with Jace Miner’s 14 leading the way. Danny Lauer and Garner McMaster each scored 12 points.
Miner hit six of nine shots and added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Lauer was 5-for-7 from the field and added five assists. McMaster sparked the team’s 7-for-14 3-point shooting night by drilling all four of his 3-point shots.
The Raiders once again shot over 50 percent at 23-for-44 from the field (52.3 percent).
Ryan Sardone led the Wildcats with 10 points.