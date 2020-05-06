Leah Kammerdeiner

Parents: Tim and Kisha Kammerdeiner
Sports: Basketball for 9 years, Softball for 10 years, and Volleyball for 6 years. I was Captain of the Volleyball team for 1 year, Captain of the softball team for 2 years, and won the Most Improved Award in softball.
Activities: Spanish Club Secretary, Brookville Band Drum Major for 3 years, Class of 2020 representative for 5 years, Science Olympiad member, Friends of Rachel, Yearbook Club, and Med Club.
Future Plans: To attend Penn State Behrend University for Health and Human Development in order to study Kinesiology.
Most influential person: The most influential person in my life is my dad. He has always been the one to push me to my limits and pick me up when I am down. He knows how to get me to do my best in everything I do. I owe everything I’ve accomplished to him. Without him, I would not be the athlete I am today.