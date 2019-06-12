YOUNG TOWNSHIP — Extending its winning streak to six games, the Brookville Blue Sox Junior Legion baseball team improved to 9-2 with last Friday’s 13-3 win in six innings at Young Township.
The Blue Sox were tied with Punxsutawney (7-2) for first place of the in the loss column going into this week’s schedule. Monday night, the Blue Sox had their home game with Kovacik Insurance of Blairsville rained out with no makeup announced.
Wednesday and Friday, the Blue Sox play a home-and-home with Young Township once again, traveling there Wednesday and hosting it Friday. Next week, they host Walbeck Insurance of Homer City Monday then travel there Wednesday.
In last Friday’s game against Young Township, the Blue Sox scored in every inning and led 10-2 after three innings, taking advantage of six walks and eight Young Township errors.
Griffin Ruhlman and Hunter Roney each had two hits with Ruhlman driving in three runs. Owen Caylor singled in two runs.
Hunter Geer threw the first four innings to get the win, allowing three hits while striking out six. Jamison Rhoades threw a scoreless fifth inning to close out the game.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, June 5
Blue Sox 6,
Armstrong 1
At Kittanning, Griffin Ruhlman and Hunter Geer combined on a six-hitter. Ruhlman struck out nine and scattered five hits over five innings to get the win with Geer striking out three in two scoreless innings of relief.
Danny Lauer singled twice and drove in a run and Pierson Ruhlman singled in two runs as the Blue Sox scored all of their runs from the third through fifth innings.
SENIOR LEGION DEBUTS — It’s another year of the Brookville/Punxsutawney combination flying the flag under Punxsutawney’s Post 62 in the Jefferson County League.
The team features five Brookville players — Seth Dunkle, Aaron Park, Cole and Tanner LaBenne, and Chase Palmer — and it’s off to a 2-1 start.
Sunday, Punxsutawney/Brookville swept DuBois in a doubleheader, 10-2 and 11-8 at Kuntz Field. In the 10-2 win, Daren Byers and Dunkle combined on a six-hitter with Byers getting the win, going the first five innings with five strikeouts. Dunkle threw two scoreless innings, giving up one hit.
Dunkle and Isaac Stouffer each had two hits.
In the 11-8 opener, Dunkle went 3-for-3 and scored three runs while Cole LaBenne singled twice. Punxsy/Brookville scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 10-3 lead.
Punxsy/DuBois was scheduled to visit Curwensville and travel to Marion Center — a new league member — on Thursday before hosting Clearfield Monday.
The 12-game league schedule runs through June 27.