BROOKVILLE — From one win as a freshman to a state wrestling medal as a junior and No. 2 state ranking as a senior with the postseason bearing down soon, Brookville’s Nathan Taylor checked off a very important box recently.
He’s headed to Lehigh University this fall.
Taylor made his decision as he’s putting together another strong season at a new weight after finishing fourth at the PIAA Championships last March a 215 pounds. He’s now ranked at heavyweight at 17-1 with 12 pins.
Knowing where he’ll be wrestling and going to college was a big move as he’s now a NCAA Division I recruit. The Mountain Hawks wrestle in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association, coached by Pat Santoro.
While Taylor competed in this fall’s Super 32 Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., he wasn’t all that thrilled with his performance at going 2-2, although he knew he was in football shape more than anything at the time. However, that started the conversation with Lehigh.
“It seemed like a week or two after that they started talking to me,” Taylor said. “(Assistant coach) Zach Rey actually got a hold of me and they have a really good heavyweight program, have had pretty consistently good heavyweights. They have fifth-year senior Jordan Wood right now (Olympic hopeful) and they’re looking for a heavyweight to come in and it just seemed like the right fit.
“It’s Division I, but it’s a smaller school, and I’m from Brookville so moving to a smaller type of college, it kind of made sense.”
Taylor plans to major in Industrial Engineering or some type of engineering field, which has a strong reputation at Lehigh.
“I’d say in my ninth and 10th grade year, I wasn’t as motivated into school and was really concentrating on wrestling,” Taylor said. “I don’t know if that makes sense, but I was working hard on wrestling and was always an A/B student. But I’ve kind of narrowed things down this year and maybe I don’t get to Lehigh without wrestling. It’s a tough school to get into educationally.”
But it’s always been about hard work for Taylor, who has some unfinished work before college.
“I’m thrilled for Nathan. What an institution for him to end up in,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “I’m super-happy for him. He’s put a lot of work in, both in the classroom and on the wrestling mat, so I couldn’t be happier for him and his family. You’re going to a top-notch school that happens to be pretty darned good at wrestling, so it’s exciting to see how his future plays out.”
LEHIGH has won three straight EIWA titles and Santoro, in his 13th season with the Mountain Hawks, owns five conference Coach of the Year honors. Taylor is believed to be the second Brookville wrestler to be headed to Lehigh.
Former Raiders standout and two-time state runner-up Warren Stout landed at Lehigh and graduated from there in 2002. He was a national qualifier that year, finishing 27-4.
Taylor continues a steady stream of Raiders into the Division I wrestling ranks. Right now, it’s Whitehill at Pittsburgh, and Caleb Hetrick and Taylor Ortz at Clarion University. Brock Zacherl recently completed a successful run at Clarion while Cole Aaron finished his career at Franklin & Marshall last season.
Taylor, the son of Andrea and the late Randy Taylor who were both DuBois Area High School graduates, has wrestling deep in his family. His grandfather Bill Shuffstall was a two-time NCAA Division I All-American at Slippery Rock in 1974-75 and is in the school’s sports Hall of Fame.
TAYLOR’S RISE UP THE RANKS started with a humble 1-4 freshman season. He wrestled at 182 and 195 pounds. Growth was to come.
As a sophomore for the 2018-19 season, Taylor wound up 17-12. He was the eighth seed for districts and finished one win shy of a regional berth.
“The day after districts when I lost, I hit the weight room because I knew I had a growth spurt coming,” Taylor said. “I had height and just needed to fill it. I wore size 13 or 14 shoes in like eighth grade, so I knew I was going to big. I just had to fill out more.”
The size came, but the improvement on the mat came in the wrestling room crucible where as then 215-pounder had the opportunity to work with two-time state champion Colby Whitehill.
“I’d be happy if I got a takedown against Colby in practice,” Taylor said. “He never went easy on me. I never had an easy practice and I think 95 percent of the practices I went to I was dreading because I knew I was going to get beat on by Colby. Having 50, 60 pounds on me, being way bigger, it definitely shaped who I am now.”
His trip to the Fargo Nationals in the summer of 2019 was the turning point where Taylor got on the rankings radar. He finished seventh in freestyle in the Cadet Division at 220 pounds, earning All-America status.
And then in his breakout high school season last year, while his University of Pittsburgh-bound teammate Whitehill was winning his second straight heavyweight title, Taylor earned a fourth-place medal at 215. He finished 38-7 with 18 pins.
This year in about half of the bouts to this point with the fractured season dampened somewhat by COVID-19 concerns, Taylor is 17-1 with 12 pins. Even a full season has him likely shy of the 100-win milestone as he’s 73-24.
“I’ve stayed pretty calm about things because I talk to Coach Klepfer all the time,” Taylor said. “I’ve been looking at the rankings and I’m No. 2 behind Jalen Stephens (of Meyersdale). He actually wrestled Colby and he’s a real big kid but hasn’t been able to wrestle any matches yet. That could help me out, being a smaller heavyweight, I can keep a pace going.”
Taylor’s resume this year is strong, of course. According to the latest www.papowerwrestling.com state rankings, He’s pinned No. 4 Mitch Miles of Laurel and No. 12 Guy Rocco John-Daniello. From Class 3A, he decisioned Clearfield’s No. 4 Oliver Billotte and dropped his only bout of the year in a 3-1 loss to No. 2 Isaiah Vance of Hempfield at the Mid-Winter Mayhem in Monroeville.
“I’ve been in the best shape of my life,” Taylor said. “We’ve been practicing for like double the practices we normally have in a season because we don’t have as many matches.”