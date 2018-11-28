After the wettest fall in my recorded history, I’m ready for winter.
That’s a tricky and perhaps stupid thing to say when you’re living in Western Pennsylvania, but it’s true. I had a funnel cloud that housed an EF2 tornado skip over my house — that’s the obvious thankful note I shouldn’t passed along before Thanksgiving — and dealt with a wet fall that forced plenty of headaches when handling the schedule of the Jefferson County Flag Football League earlier this fall.
Yes, the EF2 tornado that ripped up parts of Baxter. That went over my house, which is just a few miles south of Brookville. Amazingly, nobody suffered too much harm outside of property damage.
Anyway, it’s definitely time for winter.
Make sure you grab an edition next week for the previews of all of the winter sports teams at Brookville, Redbank Valley, Clarion-Limestone, Union and Clarion High Schools. There are plenty of story lines amongst all of the wrestling and basketball teams, and Brookville’s swimming and diving teams.
I do submit that winter sports, whatever your favorite flavor is, goes a long way in getting through a long, cold, wet and hopefully not too snowy of a winter without going crazy.
Of course, Tuesday night’s scheduled basketball scrimmages at Brookville against Curwensville was postponed … by winter weather.
I’m still amazed at the EF2 tornado episode in early October. Never in my wildest dreams …
MORE ON FOOTBALL THIS FALL — It was only fitting that District 9’s championship weekend for Class 1A and 2A was wrecked by … winter weather and apparently the ice and snow combination made it too difficult to get facilities at DuBois, Bradford and Clarion University cleared in time.
You can’t easily plow ice off artificial turf and the best way is manpower and plenty of it of course. That’s about 1 1/2 acres of turf by shovel and because Karns City was up to the task, the unprecedented moving of championship games to Monday was the best-case scenario.
That meant a rare Monday night varsity football doubleheader at Karns City. And then the winners turned around and played last Saturday. Not surprisingly, both Ridgway and Coudersport were routed by D10 powers Wilmington and Farrell respectively.
Getting roughed up by those two D10 teams wasn’t a surprise, but it was unfortunate that the D9 champions had to play those teams on very short weeks.
It’s notable how big the gap is right now between the best of D9, especially in Class 1A and 2A, and the rest of the state, especially District 10. Wilmington beat D5 champion Chestnut Ridge 40-33 the week before its 56-14 rout of the Elkers, so D5’s best appears to be a few strides ahead of D9 right now as well. Farrell roughed up D5 champion Shade, 56-8, before routing Coudersport. The Steelers could well win the state title in Class 1A while Wilmington likely will not.
Class 3A teams in D9 failed to have a winning season, but in Class 4A, Clearfield handled itself well in the postseason. The Bison, before injuries, were giving Cathedral Prep a game before falling 55-21. Last week, Prep routed WPIAL champion Mercyhurst Prep 42-10, so the Bison were comparative at the very least.
While the new format for District 9 football was a big success with parity in the Large School for the most part and some interesting results in the Small School divisions, the parity did not feature a lot of great teams if you factor in how D9 did beyond districts.
And this offseason will be very interesting and it’s certain that there will be a shift of how the league is organized with the cloudy futures of programs at Sheffield, Clarion-Limestone, Port Allegany and Cameron County.
It’s very likely that the Large School setup stays the same. Any type of co-op agreement, if it ever gets ironed out between C-L and Clarion, will have that combo that also includes North Clarion in the Large School. If any other team listed above folds, then it’ll be a one division setup instead of two in the Small School setup. The “worst-case” scenario of teams folding or joining as co-ops could see teams in those current two divisions looking to fill two weeks with non-division foes.
It’ll be an ongoing issue for high school football, especially in District 9.
OVERTIME OVERRATED — 74-72. Yeah, 74-72 in seven overtimes.
Did you watch Texas A&M and LSU go seven overtimes trying to decide a winner last weekend?
The score was actually 31-31 at the end of regulation.
If it takes seven OTs to decide a winner in football, you have a flawed OT system.
I defer to the NFL on deciding winners in extra time. If it’s a tie, it’s a tie.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on twitter: @theskinny1969.
