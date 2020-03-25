Monday, March 23, Governor Wolf issued a “stay at home” directive to citizens in seven counties for the next two weeks. This directive also closes all commonwealth schools and all non-essential businesses for another two weeks. The Governor is taking a measured approach in mitigation to assist in combating the coronavirus.
Therefore, the start of spring sports is postponed another two weeks and the possible re-start of the winter championships will continue to be on hold. No date has been determined to re-start any sports activities at this time. PIAA will continue to receive information from the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information.
As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance. We will provide more information as it becomes available to us.
Please continue to practice good health habits as continually being promoted by the PA Department of Health:
Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer. Cough into your elbow, not your hands.
Clean surfaces frequently.
Practice social distancing guidelines.
Stay at home.
If feeling ill, contact your local health provider.
By working as a team we can help fight against the spread of the coronavirus. Stay calm; stay home; stay safe.