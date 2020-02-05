Here are the Clarion-Limestone Lions' 1,000-point scorers with point totals going into Wednesday's game against North Clarion. While there are a few families in D9 history who have produced three siblings with 1,000-point careers, this appears to be the first three-brother combination to reach the milestone together. That research courtesy of D9Sports.Com. List below is player, graduation year, if known, and point total:
R.J. Laugand, 2015;1,832
Dan Callen, 2017;1,524
Don Rhoades, 1962;1,478
Deion Deas, 2020;1,442
Ian Callen, 2019;1,297
J.J. Ferguson, 2002;1,275
Jared Beggs, 1999;1,172
Dan Aaron;1,148
Brandon Bell, 2011;1,128
Dan Alderton, 2002;1,090
Hayden Johnston, 2005;1,082
Hayden Callen, 2021;1,053
Gary Clark, 1968;1,040