STRATTANVILLE — It’s a repeat for the Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team, even with a year off.
Last Wednesday’s 10-0 win over Keystone, combined with Moniteau’s win at Redbank Valley, gave the Lions their second straight Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title. Obviously, the first title came in 2019 with last year axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They open the six-team District 9 Class 1A playoffs Thursday as the top seed against Tuesday’s winner between No. 4 Smethport and No. 5 DuBois Central Catholic. That game will be played a site and time to be announced. Thursday’s semifinal winners land in the D9 final at Showers Field in DuBois on Monday at a time to be announced.
Against Keystone, Hayden Callen tossed a four-hitter on the mound over the six-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule.
Jake Smith paced the Lions at the plate with three hits, including a double and two runs batted in. His run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth ended the game.
Up 2-0 in the second, Smith also helped spark a four-run rally that essentially put the rout into motion. He doubled in a run and two Keystone errors helped push home three more runs to hike the lead to 6-0.
Callen, the only senior on a young Lions squad who was honored prior to the game, struck out 10. The only baserunners for the Panthers came on the four hits and a catcher’s interference.
Recently-named KSAC MVP Bryson Huwar had two hits with two runs scored and a run batted in while Corbin Coulson finished with a hit and three runs scored.
The Lions’ regular season ended Friday with a 10-3 record following a 5-4 walk-off loss at Curwensville.
The Golden Tide, headed to the Class 2A playoffs, won it in the bottom of the seventh when Thad Butler was hit by a pitch by Coulson with the bases loaded and two outs.
The Tide trailed 4-3 going into the seventh before starting the rally on a Shane Sunderlin double. Jayson Rowles singled in pinch-runner Danny McGarry and a walk before the second out was followed by two straight hit batters from Coulson.
Nick Aaron led the Lions with three hits. Jordan Hesdon and Bryson Huwar each had two hits.