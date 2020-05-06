STRATTANVILLE — Point guard Deion Deas of Clarion-Limestone will continue his academic and athletic career at Point Park University starting in the fall of 2020.
“The atmosphere and being in a downtown environment is something I’ve always wanted be in,” Deas said. “The coach has known me since I was in sixth grade. He’s watched me play quite a bit and he’s always kept in contact.”
Deas finished his career at C-L near the top in several statistical categories. He’s the second-leading scorer with 1,596 points behind R.J. Laugand’s all-time mark of 1,833 points.
Deas is also second in career 3-pointers with 195 behind J.J. Ferguson’s 235. He’s fifth in career steals with 233 and eighth in career assists with 278. While at C-L, the Lions compiled a 79-26 record.
“It’s hard to say what Deion has meant to our program here at C-L,” said Lions head coach Joe Ferguson. “It hurts to see someone like that leave because we’ve had such a good relationship both on and off the basketball court. He has always treated me with such respect.
“The first time I ever met him was when he and his dad walked onto the court and Deion walked over and shook my hand and I was really impressed by that from a freshman. It will be hard to replace his maturity as his time at C-L went on and his total support of others. It has been a great relationship throughout his time here and I really hate to see him leave.”
Deas said he’s thinking of majoring in one of two fields of study. “I’m interested in business and management, but my father would like to see me do something having to do with the medical field,” said Deas. “So, that’s something I’ll have to sort out as things go along.”
“I have three people who have really influenced me as far as basketball goes,” said Deas. “First of all my father. Secondly would be Coach Rodgers Laugand who coached me in the AAU program. Third would be Coach Ferguson for my high school career. They’ve all given me some great advice during my career thus far.”
C-L made the KSAC Championship game all four years while winning three Championships.
“There isn’t much advice I could give Deion about the differences between high school and college ball,” said Ferguson. “He’s going from where he was one of the top players in our league to playing against other players who were all top players in their respective leagues. But, with his time playing AAU basketball I don’t think it will be much of an adjustment because he was playing against top competition during those times as well. He has such a good character so he just needs to stick with that and he’ll do just fine.
“It’s been great bonding with my teammates and hanging out with each other,” Deas added. “I’ve been fortunate to play on some good teams and being able to play in four straight KSAC Championship games. Those are things I won’t forget.”