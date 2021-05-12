EMLENTON, Pa. –A few games ago, Clarion-Limestone manager Todd Smith moved Corbin Coulson to the No. 2 hole in the lineup.
And it has paid off in a big, including Monday afternoon when Coulson went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run, two runs scored, and four RBIs.
“Ever since we moved Corbin into the two spot, he’s just flourished there,” said Smith, whose Lions improved to 7-2. “It’s kind of completed our lineup. It was a good move.”
Coulson agreed with his coach.
“Every since coach moved me up to the No. 2 spot, I have been hitting good and making contact with the ball,” Coulson said.
Coulson’s home run came in the fourth inning and gave C-L a 5-0 lead.
“I am pretty sure it was a fastball,” Coulson said of the pitch he hit the home run off of. “That was really my speed right there. I just stayed calm and made contact. I took a glance (as he rounded first) and it was in the minor league field over there. It was a good feeling.”
It was the second home run of the game for the Lions, who broke the ice with a two-run home run by Bryson Huwar, who was 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, and two RBIs.
As good as Huwar was at the plate, he was even better on the mound tossing a three-hitter that would have been a shutout expect for a strikeout wild pitch and a dropped fly ball in the seventh inning.
Huwar struck out 14, hit a batter, and walked a batter –the walk was to the next-to-the-last hitter he faced in the game.
“He goes a good job of mixing it up,” Smith said. “He throws from different arm angles, and he’s able to keep people off balance with that. His off-speed stuff is solid plus his fastball is pretty good, too.”
Huwar retired eight in a row from the second inning through the fourth striking out six during that span, including the side in the fourth with all three of those being looking. He was beyond efficient in the third when he needed just seven pitches to get three outs.
“I think the most pitches he threw was in that last inning,” Smith said. “You know, before that he was keeping his pitch count low and getting a lot of early outs.”
Ryan Cooper matched Huwar with zeros in the first two innings for A-C Valley, but in the third Coulson singled with one out and Huwar hit a home run to right-center to give C-L the 2-0 lead.
After Coulson’s three-run shot in the fourth made it 5-0, the Lions added two more runs in the fifth with one scoring when Tommy Smith was hit by a pitch, and the second coming home on a Coulson single.
C-L was scheduled to play at Oil City Tuesday but that game was postponed to next Tuesday after the Oilers game with Conneaut was postponed Monday and moved to Tuesday.
Also next week, the Lions visit Otto-Eldred Monday and host Keystone Wednesday to wrap up the regular-season schedule.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, May 6
C-L 6, Moniteau 4
At home against the Warriors, Tommy Smith tripled in the go-ahead run and scored the insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Moniteau had tied the game at 4-4 with two unearned runs in the top of the sixth inning, but the Lions answered and Bryson Huwar pitched a scoreless seventh.
Huwar got the win in relief of starter Hayden Callen, who went the first four innings and gave up two hits while walking two and striking out three. Huwar went the final three, striking out two and allowing three hits.
Corbin Coulson, Huwar and Jordan Hesdon each had two hits for the Lions. Hesdon led off the second with a single and scored on Jake Smith’s single. In the third, Huwar doubled in a run and Hesdon singled in a run to make it 3-0.
After the Warriors scored twice in the third, the Lions pushed the lead to 4-2 when Coulson led off the fifth with a single and scored on Callen’s forceout grounder.