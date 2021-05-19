OIL CITY — The Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team took advantage of a pair of Oil City errors in the third inning, helping the Lions score five runs on their way to an 11-3 victory Tuesday afternoon.
Bryson Huwar made those runs hold up with another solid pitching performance going the distance allowing three earned runs on five hits. He walked three and hit one batter. He recorded eight strikeouts including three in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.
Huwar also added two hits and an RBI. Jordan Hesdon and Ryan Hummell also added two hits for the Lions. Hesdon stole two bases while scoring three times. Hummell hit a pair of doubles with an RBI. Tommy Smith, Hayden Callen, and Nick Aaron each added one hit. Callen hit a double and also drove in a run. Smith and Aaron each drove in a run. Brady Fowkes drove in a pair of runs.
After two scoreless innings, a pair of errors helped the 11-2 Lions score five runs in the third inning. A leadoff walk to Fowkes and a sacrifice bunt by Jake Smith put a runner on second.
Fowkes came around to score on an error by the second baseman. Corbin Coulson reached on an error by the left fielder. Huwar added an RBI single while Callen drove in a run with a fielders’ choice ground out. Hesdon singled ahead of an RBI single by Aaron for the 5-0 lead.
C-L then added three runs in the fifth to take an 8-0 lead. Hesdon led off the inning with a single and stole second base. Hesdon then scored on another error by the Oilers second baseman off a ball hit by Aaron. Hummell then drove in a run with a double and he later scored on a wild pitch.
C-L scored its final three runs in the seventh as Hummell drove in a run with another double while Fowkes drove in a run with another fielders’ choice ground out while Tommy Smith drove in the final run with a ground out for the 11-3 lead.
Huwar then struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.
The Lions finish their schedule Wednesday at home against Keystone and Friday at Curwensville before starting the Class 1A playoffs next week. The schedule and bracket will be announced later this week.
FRIDAY, May 14
C-L 11,
Karns City 4
At the C-L Sports Complex, despite some wildness in the second inning where he hit two batters, the Lions received a solid pitching performance by Hayden Callen where he retired the 17 of the final 19 batters he faced.
The Lions pounded out 13 hits with seven of those going for doubles while scoring runs in every inning but the sixth to pick up the victory.
Tommy Smith and Bryson Huwar each went 3-for-3 at the plate with Huwar hitting three doubles while driving in a pair of runs. Smith also doubled. Jordan Hesdon and Jake Smith each added two hits apiece with each adding a double.
Corbin Coulson, Callen, and Jack Craig each chipped in with one hit. Coulson and Callen each hit a double. Coulson and Hesdon each drove in a pair of runs. Tommy Smith scored three runs while Huwar, Craig, and Jake Smith each scored two runs.
“That’s the most runs we’ve scored all year,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “Our guys hit the ball well and when we got guys on we were able to drive them in for the most part. We’re still working on some things. We just have to stay focused and take things a game at a time and keep improving.”
Callen went the distance allowing four earned runs on five hits. He didn’t walk a batter while striking out 14. He also hit three batters.
“Hayden had that one hiccup where he hit a couple guys,” said Todd Smith. “Overall though it was an unbelievable outing for him. Our pitching has been really stepping up for us as we’ve now won seven in a row. We’re starting to gain a lot of confidence as a team.”
The Lions scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning as Tommy Smith singled and stole second. One out later Huwar hit a double to drive in Smith. After a ground out, Hesdon singled to drive in Huwar for a 2-0 lead after one.
Karns City scored three runs in the top of the second as Hunter Troutman hit a one out single. Jacob Callihan and Mitchell Waldroup were each hit by a pitch to load the bases. Troutman and Callihan each scored on a wild pitch while Waldroup scored on an RBI single by Cole Sherwin to give the Gremlins a 3-2 lead.
“I went out to the mound and just told Hayden we still had a long way to go,” said Todd Smith. “I’ve seen him pitch enough to know that he should and would be able to find his way out of things. He certainly did that and pitched phenomenal the rest of the way.”