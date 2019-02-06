KNOX — Clarion-Limestone and Keystone played a playoff-type game a couple weeks before the real postseason begins with the Lions holding on for a 47-45 victory over the Panthers after a Troy Johnson 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out.
With C-L ahead 47-45, Julian Laugand was fouled with 13 seconds remaining but missed both foul shots. Keystone grabbed the rebound and worked the ball around for Johnson to get off and off-balance three at the buzzer that rolled around the rim before falling off as the buzzer sounded.
“It’s a big relief to get out of here with the win,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson, whose team improved to 15-3. “That ball at the end rolling around the rim made me a bit sick. It was to have a good competitive game as Greg and I both said. This type of game should help us both down the road.”
The win could also go a long way in helping the Lions win the KSAC-North. Since the Lions and North Clarion split their regular-season games, the tiebreaker will consider how the teams did against KSAC-South teams. The Lions haven’t lost to any while North Clarion has a loss to Redbank Valley with Keystone still on the schedule.
Keystone led 15-6 after the first quarter, but the Lions outscored the Panthers 15-1 in the second quarter for a 21-16 halftime lead. C-L finished the half on a 15-0 run.
“C-L was playing pretty good defense,” said Keystone head coach Greg Heath. “I wasn’t real happy with our passing and our discipline. We weren’t strong with the basketball. Our shot selection was a bit questionable in that second quarter especially. We knew we needed to do a better job of doing that in the second half.”
C-L opened up its largest lead of the game of 12 points after a 10-3 run to start the third quarter gave the Lions a 31-19 lead at the 3:20 mark. Ayden Wiles capped the run with a steal and a layup.
Keystone closed the gap to five by the end of the third with a 9-2 run of its own in trimming the lead to 33-28 after three quarters.
Keystone closed to within two at 35-33 following a Dawson Steele three with 6:37 to play. A Deion Deas basket along with a Laugand free throw pushed the lead back to five at 38-33 with 5:24 to play. A 7-3 spurt by the Panthers capped by Johnson’s fourth three of the evening cut the Lions lead to one at 41-40 with 2:39 left.
A Curvin Goheen putback followed by a pair of free throws by Hayden Callen pushed the lead back to five at 45-40 with 2:22 to play.
A Steele three and a Lauer basket trimmed the lead to 47-45 before the Laugand missed free throws and the final shot attempt by Johnson set the final score. Keystone dropped to 13-5 overall. The Panthers were 6-2 in the KSAC-South, sharing the first-place lead in the loss column with 5-2 Moniteau. But Karns City and Redbank Valley, both 4-3, still have a shot to win the division as well.
Ian Callen led C-L with 14 points while Hayden Callen added 10 with Deas scoring eight and Goheen six.
Johnson paced Keystone with 15 points with Steele and Lauer each scoring 13. The Panthers made eight 3-pointers.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Feb. 1
Lions 56,
North Clarion 43
On the road against a Wolves team that blew out them out by 32 points the first time around, the Lions got back into the KSAC-North race with a 13-point in the rematch last Friday.
Lions head coach Joe Ferguson took a different approach which was to try and slow things down on offense while paying a little more attention to detail on defense and that plan seemed to work out.
“We didn’t want to get down early like we did the last time we played them,” said Ferguson. “So, we wanted to slow things down on offense by being more patient with our shot selection. We felt that if they hit shots early we wanted to still be able to keep them in range. As it turned out, we were the ones who hit our shots and got out to a lead. I felt coming in that would be how it was going to go in that whoever got the early lead would put the pressure on the other team.”
Hayden Callen paced C-L with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Deas added 13 points while Ian Callen added nine points with 12 rebounds. Mitch Knepp chipped in with six points.
C-L closed the first quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 16-6 lead. North Clarion started the second on a 7-0 run to pull to within three at 16-13 at the 6:14 mark of the quarter. Logan Minich and Devon Walters each hit a three while Sam Minich converted one of two free throws. Both teams would then struggle scoring points the remainder of the quarter as the Lions held a 6-4 edge in taking a 22-17 halftime lead.
A Korey Mills three started the third quarter for the Wolves cutting the lead to two at 22-20. Deion Deas started an 8-2 run for C-L with a 3-pointer while Hayden Callen ended the spurt with a three of his own for a 30-22 lead with 4:29 to play.
Kyle Mills scored off an offensive rebound and Julian Laugand made one of two free throws putting the score 31-24 with 3:32 to play in the quarter. A 7-0 run by North Clarion then tied the game 31-all with 1:43 to play in the quarter forcing a C-L timeout. Following the timeout, C-L ended the third quarter on a 6-2 run for a 37-33 lead.
Deas left the game with an ankle injury with 2:41 remaining in the third before returning to the game in playing limited minutes in the fourth. Ian Callen also briefly left the game with an ankle injury.
C-L began the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to push its lead to 10 at 43-33. The cushion proved to be enough as the Wolves would get no closer than six at 45-39 with five minutes to play. The Lions closed the game on an 11-4 run in setting the final score of 56-43.
Hayden Callen paced C-L with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Deas added 13 points while Ian Callen added nine points with 12 rebounds.
Kyle Mills paced North Clarion with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Logan Minich added nine points with Sam Minich and Korey Mills each scoring seven.
The Wolves finished the game 3-for-26 from 3-point range.
North Clarion rolled to a 67-32 victory in the junior varsity contest. Curvin Goheen scored 10 for C-L with Bryson Huwar adding nine.
