DuBOIS — Three District 9 Class 1A playoff basketball games for the Clarion-Limestone Lions and the total margin was six points.
Thankfully for the Lions, they won two of them to claim the third seed and head to the PIAA playoffs Friday against Juniata Valley at Altoon High School starting at 7:30 p.m.
Last Friday, the 22-4 Lions squeaked out a 42-41 win over Johnsonburg in the consolation game two days after losing 42-40 heartbreaker to KSAC-North rival North Clarion. They edged Otto-Eldred in the quarterfinals, 61-58.
Against the Rams at DuBois Area High School, after the Lions missed the front end of three one-and-one free throw opportunities including one with 3.7 seconds remaining, Gabe Watts launched a shot from just inside the half-court line that went through the hoop, but it was ruled to have been released after the final buzzer went off which gave C-L the victory.
“We’ve been in a lot of tight games lately,” said Ferguson. “We had a 17-game winning streak so that loss to North Clarion the other night was tough. Give them credit for playing the way they did. When you get to this level is tough. Emotionally for us to come out with a win was huge for us. I’ve been in this situation a few times and honestly when you lose that game to get you into the championship game, it’s hard to pick yourself back up.”
Deion Deas paced C-L with 18 points including four 3-pointers. Ian Callen added 12 points with 11 coming in the second half. Callen also pulled down seven rebounds and five steals. Hayden Callen scored seven points.
“Ian was keeping the ball alive and getting his hands in the passing lanes and getting steals and rebounds,” said Ferguson. He’s just an all-around ballplayer. We’d have liked to see him knock down those free throws at the end though and you could tell he felt really bad about that. I also want to point our Julian Laugand because he is our unsung hero on the floor. It doesn’t go unnoticed by me as a coach. He keeps us under control. That’s senior leadership between he and Ian who are our two captains. Julian may only get three to five points a game, but those are important points in games for us.”
Johnsonburg led 32-30 going into the fourth quarter. A three by Deas opened the scoring in the fourth, giving the Lions their first lead since 6-5. After two missed free throws by the Rams, Ian Callen hit a three for a 36-32 lead. Johnsonburg tied it at 36 on a Gino Gregori basket and a free throw by Watts at the 3:14 mark. Ian Callen and Gregori exchanged baskets for a 38-all score. Ian Callen and Curvin Goheen each scored for the Lions, giving them a 42-38 lead with 57 seconds remaining.
After Callen missed the front end of a one and one, Austin Green then knocked down a three, his fourth of the game, with 31 seconds left to cut the lead to 42-41.
Callen missed another free throw at the 28 second mark. After trading turnovers, Deas came up with a steal and was sent to the line with 3.7 seconds left. He missed the free throw setting up the last chance shot from Watts.
Green and Isaac Schloder scored 14 and 12 points respectively.
In last week’s game:
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 27
North Clarion 42,
C-L 40
At Clarion High School, the Wolves won the rubber match with the Lions after the teams split their regular-season games and earned a trip to the finals with a two-point win.
Korey Mills hit a driving layup with 55 seconds remaining to provide what would turn out to be the winning score. The Lions, who had their 17-game winning streak snapped, had two chances after the Mills basket.
The Lions were attempting to take time off the clock and missed on a 3-pointer by Deion Deas with 26 seconds remaining. North Clarion’s Sam Minich missed a front end of a one-and-one free throw with 17.4 seconds left. The Lions’ Ian Callen was then fouled and also missed the front end of a one and one. Kyle Mills grabbed a rebound and also missed a free throw with 13 second remaining.
Ian Callen then missed a 3-pointer as the final buzzer sounded.
As what one would expect from a two-point game, the overall statistics were fairly similar for both teams. Each team only had one player score in double figures. The shooting stats were nearly identical with the exception of the free throws where North Clarion made 9-of-18 while C-L made just 3-of-8. Each team shot 35 percent from the floor with each team also making three shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
“I think the third quarter was the key,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “Also the foul trouble we were in was a big factor. At times I wasn’t able to have three of our top guys on the floor at the same time with the foul situation.”
Tyler McCord-Wolbert led North Clarion with 15 points including a 5-of-8 effort from the free throw line. Kyle Mills added nine points while grabbing 15 rebounds. Korey Mills and Logan Minich each added seven points.
Deas paced the Lions with 11 points while Hayden Callen added nine, Ian Callen seven points with eight rebounds, and Curvin Goheen added six points.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter as North Clarion held the largest lead of five points at 10-5 before an Ian Callen three closed the gap to two at 10-8. McCord-Wolbert answered with a three of his own to give the Wolves a 13-8 lead after one.
An 11-3 run by C-L which was capped by a Hayden Callen three gave the Lions their first lead of the game at 19-16 with 2:25 left in the half. A Laugand free throw put the Lions ahead 20-16. McCord-Wolbert hit 2-of-4 free throws sandwiched around a Kaden Park short jumper closed our the half with the Lions ahead 22-18 at the half.
“We came out a bit flat to start and then we picked up our play especially defensively in the second quarter,” said Ferguson. “It was a good game overall as both teams played a hard and physical game. It just came down to us making some bad decisions offensively at the wrong times.”
C-L maintained a three to five point lead for much of the third quarter until a Kyle Mills putback closed the gap to one at 30-29. After a Deas runner put the Lions back up by three at 32-29. McCord-Wolbert drilled a three with 1:05 to play in the quarter to tie the game at 32 while Sam Minich hit a short jumper with 17 seconds left to give the Wolves a 34-32 lead after three.
Hayden Callen scored six points while Deas added two to start an 8-1 fourth quarter run which gave the Lions a 40-35 lead with 4:07 to play. Korey Mills then scored the next five points for the Wolves to tie the game 40-all with 2:49 to play. The score would remain tied until Mills’ winning basket.
The loss dropped the Lions, who already clinched a state playoff berth, into the consolation game.
“Hopefully we can get ourselves motivated to play Johnsonburg in the consolation game,” said Ferguson. “It’s hard when you only have one day to prepare after a hard-fought game like tonight. Things haven’t really worked out well for us as far as scheduling has been concerned. Our guys are tired and beat up at this point, so who knows how they’ll respond.”
