DUBOIS — The thorn for Clarion-Limestone baseball, which is known as North Clarion, continues to grow as the Wolves once again found a way to bounce the Lions from the District 9 playoffs.
Even though C-L outhit North Clarion, the Wolves came away with a 3-2 victory in the Class 1A consolation game at Showers Field in DuBois Tuesday afternoon.
The Lions’ season ended at 6-9. North Clarion, meanwhile, advanced to Wednesday’s state play-in game against District 10 champion Jamestown.
C-L scored a run in the first and one in the fifth. North Clarion scored single runs in the second, fourth, and fifth.
Camden Hankey and Curvin Goheen each had two hits to lead the Lions. Each drove in a run with Goheen hitting a double. Ian Hawthorn, Christian Smith, and Cole Grenci each added one hit.
Zander Hargenrader, Logan Minich, Noah Meyers, and Tyler Wolbert collected the four hits for the Wolves. Meyers hit a double while Minich added a triple. Hargenrader, Wolbert, and Sam Minich drove in a run each.
Matson Higgins worked the first four innings before returning to the mound in the seventh. He allowed one earned run on four hits. He walked five and struck out one in picking up the win. Zyler Hargenrader pitched two innings allowing one earned run on three hits. He walked one and struck out one.
“Nobody expected us to be here right now,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “The win against Clarion was a boost to our program. We came out and played DCC tough for most of that game. Then tonight we played a North Clarion team that we’ve played three one run games against, so we are two evenly-matched teams.”
Ian Hawthorn drew a walk to lead off the game. A groundout moved him to second. After a fly out, Goheen hit a double to dive in Hawthorn for a 1-0 lead.
Noah Meyers led off with a double in the bottom of the second inning. After a ground out moved him to third, another ground out, this time from Sam Minich drove in Meyers to tie the game.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the fourth when Logan Minich hit a ball to right that was lost in the bright sky and went for a triple. Tyler Wolbert then hit a double to drive in Minich and on the play Wolbert was thrown out at third. A ground out ended the inning with North Clarion holding a 2-1 lead.
C-L tied the game in the top of the fifth as Ian Hawthorn singled, stole second, and moved to third on a passed ball. Hankey then singled to right to drive in Hawthorn with the tying run.
North Clarion answered with a run in the bottom of the inning. Korey Mills led off with a walk and stole second. After a strikeout, Devin Walters drew a walk. Higgins reached on a fielders choice as Walters was retired at second on a ground ball to first base putting runners at first and third. Zander Hargenrader hit a single to drive in Mills for the 3-2 lead.
The Lions threatened in the top of the seventh after two quick outs. Christian Smith and Goheen singled before a fly out to right ended the game.
“They had two runs score, one on a fly ball that was lost in the sky and we had an error on another one or the score could have been 2-1 us but that’s how baseball goes sometimes,” Smith said.
Hayden Callen pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits. He walked five and struck out seven. Curvin Goheen struck out the only batter he faced.
“Hayden didn’t have his best stuff today but he battled and gave us a chance,” said Smith. “It was a warm day and he gave us what he had. For a ninth-grader to have that composure and keep things together says a lot about him.”
The game marked the final games for two Lions senior starters in Ian Hawthron and Christian Smith.
“We only lose two seniors who were starters so the future definitely looks bright for our program,” said Smith. “I’m excited for next year already.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.