BROCKWAY — Clarion-Limestone’s first try at a District 9 Class 1A boys’ championship didn’t end the way the Lions would have liked in a 4-1 loss to Brockway at Varischetti Field last Wednesday night.
C-L dug itself a 3-0 hole in the first half which they were unable to recover from.
The experience of being in a championship game for the first time should bode well for the younger players on the Lions’ roster.
“We have some young guys who we feel are going to turn into good soccer players,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery, whose team finished 7-5. “I’m proud of our seniors and it was nice for them to make it to this point in their careers. We are going to miss them and wish them well. Now that these younger guys have gone through this and made it here we are expecting them to make it to this point every year and be competitive.”
Alex Carlson opened the scoring for Brockway at the 24:43 mark on the Rovers fourth shot of the game. Ten minutes later at the 14:50 mark, Noah Bash netted the first of his three goals. Bash would score again on a header off a corner kick with 6:12 remaining in the half to give the Rovers a 3-0 halftime lead.
“I have to give Brockway a lot of credit,” said Montgomery. “They played a great game and controlled the ball well. Usually, our strong suit is to control the midfield and when you can’t do that it’s hard to win.”
The Rovers outshot C-L 9-3 in the first half.
Having the lead heading into the second half the Rovers played more of ball possession game.
Beau Verdill got C-L on the board at the 25:58 mark to cut the lead to 3-1.
Bash then finished off his hat trick with 18:22 remaining in the contest.
Brockway finished the game with a 16-8 advantage in shots on goal.
Tyler Bingham made 12 saves for C-L while Lewis Painter made seven saves for Brockway.
The Rovers advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA state bracket. They’ll face the District 6 vs. District 10 winner this Saturday at a District 9 site and time to be announced.
In other D9 soccer playoff news:
— In Class 1A girls, Redbank Valley won its first-ever title with a shootout win over Brockway in last Wednesday’s first game at Varischetti Field. After a 1-1 tie through regulation and two 15-minute overtime periods, Redbank Valley won a 2-0 shootout period after four of the regulation five rounds.
The Lady Bulldogs also play this Saturday against the District 10 champion also at a D9 site and time to be announced.
— The Class 2A championships went to the Karns City boys and Clearfield girls. The Gremlins beat Punxsutawney 1-0 in the final while Clearfield outslugged the Lady Gremlins, 5-4, to stop their eight-year run of consecutive championships.
The Gremlins were scheduled to play the District 5 champions Tuesday while the Clearfield girls’ opener was a quarterfinal game this Saturday against the WPIAL champion at a site and time to be determined.
Follow the updated brackets on piaa.org.