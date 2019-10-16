BROCKWAY — Noah Bash converted an open look on goal with 54 seconds left to play in the second overtime period as Brockway completed a come from behind 3-2 victory over visiting Clarion-Limestone at Frank Varischetti Field Tuesday evening.
The Rovers (10-5) came out of the gates strong, as Bash netted the game’s first goal just under nine minutes after the opening whistle.
A pair of defensive lapses then allowed the visiting Lions to score a pair of quick goals just over two minutes apart near the middle of the opening half as C-L took a 2-1 lead into the half.
Brockway then amped up the pressure in the second half, as Clarion-Limestone (10-5) desperately attempted to hold onto its one-goal lead in its regular-season finale.
The Rovers’ persistent pressure finally paid off in the 64th minute, as Marcus Bennett converted on a deep free kick to tie the game as things remained tied heading into overtime.
While both teams had their chances, neither were able to find the back of the net in the opening 10-minute overtime period as the game headed into a second overtime.
With just under three minutes left to play, it appeared the Lions were going to score the game-winning goal and close out their regular season with a victory.
Bailee Verdill connected with Peyton Smith on a pass into the 18-yard box as Brockway goalkeeper Lewis Painter charged off his line to challenge the scoring opportunity.
Smith was able to get a shot around the junior goalie as the ball headed towards the vacated net.
Brockway defender Nathan Bennett then charged over from the far post and cleared the ball out of danger just before it crossed the line to keep the game going with 2:41 left to play.
Just under two minutes later Bash chased down a ball inside the attacking box as C-L keeper Reece Geiger charged out and made a save on the Rover’s shot.
However, Geiger was unable to corral the ball, as the rebound bounced right back to Bash and deflected around the freshman goalie.
Bash ran down the loose ball for an easy tap in goal to give his team the thrilling 3-2 victory as the teams were just 54.6 seconds away from ending in a tie.
Paul Leonhardt and Byron Cruz scored the Lions’ goals in the first half at the 23:24 and 25:58 marks. Leonhardt assisted on Cruz’s goal.
In other games:
MONDAY, Oct. 14
C-L 8,
Forest Area 3
At the C-L Sports Complex, in a game that was suspended last Monday with 30 seconds to play in the first half with the Lions leading 3-1, the game resumed with those final 30 seconds ticking off and then immediately the two teams switched sides for the final 40 minutes. The Lions came away with an 8-3 victory.
Having scored a pair of goals in the first half last Monday, Beau Verdill added four of the five goals for the Lions in the second half. Nate Megnin scored the fifth goal of the second half.
“I don’t know if it was the start time or the fact the kids knew we were only playing one half they just didn’t seem to be as crisp out there as they usually are,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “I think part of it was they weren’t in their normal routine. That early goal though I think helped.”
Verdill scored just 15 seconds into the second half off an assists from brother Bailee Verdill for a 4-1 lead.
Forest answered at the three minute mark with Luke Cussins scoring to cut the lead to 4-2. Verdill added his second of the day three minutes later with an unassisted goal.
Owen Kahle cut the Lions lead to 5-3 before Verdill added two more goals with Ben Murtha and Paul Leonhardt adding assists on those goals.
Megnin scored off a crossing pass from Ryker Bingham to set the final score.
LAST WEEK
Lions fall to Punxsy, KC
Last Thursday and Saturday, the Lions dropped games to Punxsutawney (9-2) and Karns City (8-0) respectively. Paul Leonhardt and Beau Verdill each had a goal and assist for C-L against Punxsy.
Steve Smail contributed to this story.