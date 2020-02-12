STRATTANVILLE — With both teams heading to the upcoming District 9 playoffs, Clarion-Limestone and North Clarion got physical with each other and in the end it was the Lions who came out of things at the end with a 67-55 victory last Wednesday at the Lions Den.
There were several hard fouls in the contest along with a pair of technical fouls assessed to C-L players.
“With Clarion being in the larger school division I’d say right now that North Clarion is our biggest rival,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson, whose team improved to 17-3. “Andy (Bish) does a good job with them and their program has been pretty solid the past several seasons. With the amount of fouls in the game we needed our bench guys to step up and they really did tonight.
“A game like this is actually good for both teams heading to the playoffs. It was physical which you are going to see in the playoffs so it’s only going to help moving forward. We saw that at Ridgway and we just weren’t prepared for it.”
But before the postseason, it’s a three-game week that started Tuesday with an 87-30 victory over the Forest Fires in Tionesta. Hayden Callen amassed 26 points, 10 rebounds, eight blocked shots, six steals and seven assists.
Deion Deas scored a team-high 28 points while Curvin Goheen added 11 points with eight boards. Jordan Hesdon and Mitch Knepp each chipped in with six points.
C-L actually trailed 7-4 early in the contest at the 5:19 mark. A pair of Callen baskets put the Lions in the lead for good at 8-7 halfway through the first. C-L closed the quarter on a 14-2 run to take a 22-9 lead after one quarter.
Callen notched 12 of his total in the opening frame.
The Lions continued to roll in the second quarter by outscoring the Fires 31-12 to take a 53-21 halftime lead.
Deas scored nine and Callen six in the quarter for the Lions.
C-L eventually put the game into the mercy rule running clock late in the third quarter in taking a 67-27 lead en route to holding a 16-6 scoring advantage for the quarter.
Noah Burke paced Forest Area with 12 points.
The Lions closed the game with an 18-5 advantage in the final quarter which set the final score.
C-L also claimed the junior varsity contest 41-35 as Ryan Hummell scored 12 points and Corbin Coulson added 11 for C-L.
Wednesday, the Lions host Brockway and then the KSAC Championship game against Keystone Saturday at Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium starting at 6 p.m.
It’ll be the sixth straight appearance in the KSAC final and seventh in eight years. They’ve won the title the last two years and five of the last sixth.
The Lions beat Keystone, 57-52, in last year’s final. Earlier this year, the Panthers edged the Lions, 48-46, back on Jan. 7.
After Saturday’s it’s on to the Class 1A playoffs where the Lions will likely be the No. 2 seed behind Elk County Catholic. Pairings for the postseason, which begins next week, will come out sometime this weekend.
Against North Clarion, Hayden Callen paced C-L with 25 points and 14 rebounds while also handing out four assists. After Callen, the rest of the Lions scoring was fairly balanced with Curvin Goheen adding 11 points and six rebound. Deion Deas and Kaden Park each added eight points. Deas added seven assists and four steals. Mitch Knepp added seven points while Bryson Huwar added five.
“Bryson has been picking his game up and he has a knack of getting rebounds and finishing,” said Ferguson. “Kaden has been giving us some good minutes lately and Braden (Rankin) as well. All three guys gave us solid minutes tonight and all three have been doing that these past several games.”
Early on it looked as though the Lions would run away with things as they built a 7-0 lead. The lead grew to 12-2 before a Mattson Higgins 3-pointer cut the lead to 12-5. A pair of free throws from Callen put the lead to 14-5 after one quarter.
North Clarion would trim the lead to five at 18-13 with 2:47 to play in the half. However, an 8-2 run to end the quarter pushed the lead back to 11 at 26-15 by halftime.
A 15-14 scoring edge in the third quarter put the Lions ahead by 12 at 41-29 through three.
North Clarion pulled to within eight following a three-point play by Drew Gatesman early in the fourth to make the score 43-35. The Lions would maintain between a nine and 13 point lead throughout the remainder of the contest eventually coming away with the 67-55 victory.
Mattson Higgins scored a career-high 27 points for North Clarion while Gatesman added 13.
C-L came away with a 48-47 overtime victory in the junior varsity game as Braden Rankin made one of two free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining to seal the win. Rankin led the Lions with 15 points while Bryson Huwar added 10. Hayden Siegel and Nate Megnin each added nine.