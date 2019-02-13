FOXBURG — For three quarters the A-C Valley Falcons put a scare into the C-L Lions as the Falcons held a 57-51 edge heading to the final quarter.
The Lions’ experience came out in the fourth in a 25-11 scoring advantage in posting a 76-68 victory Monday night.
Regardless, the 18-3 Lions are already headed to the KSAC Championship game for the sixth straight season on Saturday against Keystone. Prior to that, the Lions are scheduled to visit Brockway in a non-league game Wednesday.
Still, Lions head coach Joe Ferguson had his concerns on Monday.
“I wasn’t real happy with our play through three quarters,” Ferguson said. “Give A-C credit though as they came out and were hitting their shots. They were doing what they had to do in order to try and win. We knew they were a 3-point shooting team, but we weren’t doing a good job of getting a hand in their face and they were knocking them down. We settled down and did a better job defensively overall in the fourth.”
Ian and Hayden Callen combined for 63 of the Lions 76 total points with Ian scoring a career-high 39 points while Hayden added 24. Ian hit five shots from beyond the 3-point line while also collecting seven steals. Hayden hit a pair of threes while grabbing eight rebounds.
“Ian is such a leader on the floor for us,” said Ferguson. “Between him and Hayden being brothers they know where each other are on the floor at all times and they work so well together.”
One could get a sense from the opening tip that it was going to be a close matchup as the teams combined for eight lead changes over the first eight minutes with the Lions holding the largest lead of five points at 13-8 with 2:40 to play. A-C Valley closed to within 17-16 by the end of the quarter.
The Falcons opened up the second quarter on an 11-2 run in taking a nine point lead of 27-19 with just over five minutes remaining in the half. Levi Orton who finished with 25 points including five 3-pointers, scored eight of the 11 points in the run including a pair of threes.
Ian Callen hit a pair of threes and another basket while Hayden Callen added a basket in a 10-0 C-L run for a 29-27 lead with 3:14 to play. A 9-6 edge for A-C Valley tied the game at 36-36 by halftime.
After a 45-all tie with just over three minutes to play in the third, the Falcons would go on a 12-6 run to close the quarter giving A-C Valley a 57-51 lead at the end of three quarters.
C-L opened the fourth on a 9-2 run to take a 60-59 lead. Orton hit a pair of free throws giving the Falcons a 61-60 lead with 5:24 to play. It would turn out to be their final lead of the game as Ayden Wiles tied the game at 61 with a free throw and Hayden Callen knocked down a three-pointer with 4:56 to play for a 64-61 C-L lead.
An Ian Callen free throw and a Wiles layup pushed the lead to 67-61. A-C Valley then hit 3-of-6 free throws over the next 42 seconds to close to within 67-64. A 9-4 advantage for the Lions over the final three minutes set the final score.
“It was kind of like a playoff atmosphere with it being a pretty tight game throughout,” said Ferguson. “When we fell behind by like 10, I called a timeout and told our guys to just keep their composure and that we would be fine, we just needed to start playing our game.”
Caleb Penny scored 16 points with a three, and Eddie Stevanus added 12 points with a three.
A-C Valley finished the game 10-for-20 from behind the 3-point arc while the Lions finished 7-for-15.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 8
C-L 68,
Cranberry 27
Behind a record-setting night by Ian Callen who set a new school record for the most career steals, the Lions cruised to their 13th consecutive victory on Senior Night.
Callen paced C-L with 23 points, to go along with seven rebounds and seven steals which moved him ahead of R.J. Laugand, who finished his career with 364 steals. Curvin Goheen added 15 points with eight rebounds while Hayden Callen added 10 points and seven boards. Seniors Ayden Wiles contributed seven points while Drew Beichner pulled down six boards.
“This has been a special group of seniors to coach,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We will be losing a lot of leadership with these guys after this season. The kids have all played well together throughout this season and their careers. It’ll be sad to see them go.”
A Zac Kiefer basket started the second quarter for the Berries, but would proceed on an 11-0 run including Callen’s record breaking steal which resulted in his own layup at the 6:35 mark. A J.T. Stahlman basket ended the run making the Lions lead 27-9 with 4:26 to play in the half. An 11-9 C-L edge the rest of the quarter left the score 38-17 at halftime.
“It’s something I’ve worked hard for,” said Callen about his record. “Defense is a part of the game and I do what I can to try and get the steals. I work hard to get them in trying to help our team win. (R.J.) was an amazing player which means I had to work even harder to get there.”
C-L led 60-19 lead after three quarters. With the running clock and both teams playing mostly junior varsity players in the final quarter, each team scored eight points which set the final score.
The Lions were playing the game without junior guard Deion Deas who will miss the rest of the season with a lingering ankle injury he suffered in their game against North Clarion last week.
J.T. Stahlman paced Cranberry with 10 points.
“The kids were a bit disheartened in finding out about Deion’s injury coming into the game,” said Ferguson. “That and this being senior night it adds a few more nerves and such. Cranberry still played hard and coach Pat Irwin does a nice job with those guys. They are dealing with some injuries as well.”
The five C-L seniors included Ian Callen, Drew Beichner, Ayden Wiles, Julian Laugand and Trenton Keighley, who is out with a wrist injury.
C-L also cruised to a 54-18 victory in the junior varsity game as Hayden Siegel scored 12 points while Austin Coull added 11 and Kaden Park nine.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6
C-L 93,
Venango Catholic 45
At Oil City, Deion Deas, Hayden Callen and Ian Callen combined for 67 points. Hayden Callen scored 29 points while Deas added 24, and Ian Callen 14. Julian Laugand scored nine and Curvin Goheen added eight for a total of 84 of 93 between those five players.
C-L led 27-9 after one quarter while expanding the lead to 56-18 by halftime.
The lead grew to 80-28 after three quarters. The Vikings closed the game with a 17-13 scoring edge to set the final score.
Ben Gillispie scored 28 points to lead Venango Catholic including four three-pointers.
The Lions finished the game 12-of-22 from 3-point range.
