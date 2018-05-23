SHIPPENVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team’s opening-round Class 1A playoff game at Clarion was one of six District 9 postseason matchups to be moved to Wednesday because of the weather.
That means the winner of the sixth-seeded Lions (6-7) and third-seeded Bobcats game will turn around and play again Thursday against Wednesday’s Cameron County at DuBois Central Catholic game.
On the other side of the bracket, North Clarion visits Elk County Catholic in a 4-5 seed game with the winner facing top-seeded Oswayo Valley Thursday.
Since D9 advances three Class 1A teams to states, the semifinal winners and losers advance to next week. The final is set for Tuesday at DuBois’ Showers Field with the consolation game pitting the semifinal losers at a site and time to be announced.
In last week’s regular-season finales:
THURSDAY, May 17
Union 9,
C-L 2
At the C-L Sports Complex, visiting Union scored four runs in the top of the first and with a strong pitching performance from Reice Saylor those runs were more than enough.
Besides the first inning runs, the Knights added a single run in the fifth and four more in the sixth. The Lions scored one run in the second and one in the fifth.
Only one of the nine Union runs would be earned as the Lions committed six errors.
Saylor also led the Knights offense with a pair of hits. Isaac Yoder, Luke Salvo, Lucas Bowser, Hunter Johnston and Mitch Marsh each added one hit. Yoder hit a double. Salvo and Johnston drove in a pair of runs. Yoder, Saylor, Bowser and Karter Vogle each added one RBI.
Christian Smith collected a pair of hits to lead C-L. Ian Hawthorn, Ayden Wiles, Hayden Callen and Camden Hankey each added one hit. Hawthorn and Callen each drove in a run.
Saylor worked the first six innings allowing two earned runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out three. Luke Bowser finished the game with a scoreless inning, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.
Drew Beichner took the loss, allowing five runs, one earned on six hits. He walked one and struck out five. Christian Smith allowed four unearned runs in one inning. He gave up one hit and two walks. Cole Grenci pitched one scoreless inning with one strikeout.
Two Lions errors led to the four run first inning while three more errors were a big key in the Knights’ four-run sixth inning as well.
WEDNESDAY, May 16
Karns City 10,
C-L 3
At Butler’s Kelly Automotive Park, a five-run sixth inning helped the Karns City Gremlins extended 5-3 lead into a 10-3 victory.
Karns City scored three in the first and one in the second. C-L countered with one run each in the second, third, and fourth innings. The Gremlins then scored one in the fifth before the big five run sixth put the game away.
Nolan Riley went the distance for the Gremlins, allowing three runs, two earned on five hits. He walked three and struck out three.
Cole Grenci picked up two of the Lions’ five hits with one going for a double. Ian Hawthorn, Curvin Goheen and Christian Smith each adding one hit with Smith hitting a double. Hawthorn, Goheen and Grenci picked up the three Lions RBIs. Hawthorn, Grenci, and Travis Preston scored one run each.
Riley, Tyler Yough, and Austin Rumbaugh led Karns City with two hits each. Yough and Rumbaugh each drove in three runs while Riley drove in two. Jake Weckerly also drove in a pair of runs.
Hayden Callen started and gave up four runs, one earned, on three hits. He walked three and struck out two in taking the mound loss. Goheen then allowed six runs, four earned in four innings. He didn’t allow a walk and hit one batter while striking out two.
