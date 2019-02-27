ST. MARYS — The old saying “survive and advance” when it comes to the basketball playoffs certainly applied to Clarion-Limestone Lions last Thursday night.
The third-seeded Lions withstood an upset bid from sixth-seeded Otto-Eldred in a 61-58 victory in the Class A quarterfinals at Elk County Catholic High School.
The Lions took a 21-3 record into Wednesday’s semifinal game against North Clarion at Clarion Area High School.
“We certainly didn’t play our best ball tonight,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson after holding off the Terrors last week. “We were on and off defensively tonight and you can’t do that especially in the playoffs. We were very fortunate to get the win and move on.”
Ian Callen paced the Lions with 23 points with eight rebounds and seven steals. Deion Deas added 15 points while Hayden Callen chipped in with 13 points.
Andrew Grigsby paced Otto-Eldred with 19 points to go along with 15 rebounds. Cole Sebastian added 12 points, all coming in the first quarter. Jake Merry scored eight points.
“I’m disappointed in our rebounding tonight,” said Ferguson. “Number 13 (Grigsby) was tough on the boards for them. He got a bunch of them. You have to give them credit that they came out and played hard.”
After a 5-4 C-L lead midway through the first quarter, the Terrors closed the quarter on an 11-6 run for a 16-11 lead after one.
Cole Sebastian scored 12 of the Terrors 16 points in the quarter while Ian Callen scored eight of the Lions 11 points in the quarter.
C-L then began the second on a 13-4 run to take a 24-20 lead with 2:11 remaining in the first half. The lead would be the Lions first since that 5-4 edge early in the first.
The Terrors scored the final three points of the half to close to within one at 24-23.
Ian Callen and Braden Maholic traded three-pointers to open the second half which put the score 27-26.. After a Chase Sebastian basket put O-E ahead 28-27, the Lions responded with an 8-0 run to take a 35-28 lead. O-E closed to within four on a Gavin Jimerson three which made the score 35-31, but once again the Lions had an answer with an 11-5 run to push their lead to 10 at 46-36 with 48 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Jake Merry hit a deep three with Curvin Goheen adding a putback basket with two seconds remaining to give the Lions a 48-39 lead after three quarters.
An 11-4 run by the Terrors to open the fourth cut the Lions lead to two at 52-50 with 3:31 left in the contest. The two teams traded baskets and free throws over the next two-plus minutes as after a Maholic basket the Terrors trailed by two at 58-56 with 1:00 to play.
Julian Laugand made 1-of-2 free throws to put C-L back ahead by three at 59-56 with :43 to play. After an O-E turnover Goheen could have padded the Lions lead, but he missed both free throws following a foul on a layup attempt with 24 seconds remaining. Maholic made a layup with 15 seconds remaining to cut the lead to one at 59-58.
Forced to foul, the Terrors put Deas on the free throw line with 12 seconds left and he drained both shots for the 61-58 lead. After a timeout by the Terrors with 6.6 seconds left, the Terrors committed a traveling violation turning the ball back to C-L with three seconds left. The Lions then threw a half court pass to a wide open Goheen who was able to dribble out the clock to preserve the victory.
“Following that timeout we knew they had to foul so we wanted the ball to go to Deion, Ian, or Hayden for the free throws,” said Ferguson. “Generally all our guys can make free throws but tonight we were just 4-of-12 which is a bit uncharacteristic for us. We weren’t able to practice last night so I think that had some effect on our play tonight and why we weren’t as sharp as we should have been. We’re glad to come out with the win and move on.”
