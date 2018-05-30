SHIPPENSBURG — It’s been awhile since a Clarion-Limestone athlete had a medal put around his neck at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
Last Friday, senior Riley Hummell landed an eighth-place medal in the javelin became the first Lion to medal at states since 2001 when Dan Alderton won the 400-meter title and finished second in the 200 dash.
Seeded seventh coming into the event, Hummell finished eighth with a throw of 182 feet, edging Palmerton junior Chris Federicks for the final medal spot by five inches.
Hummell’s first throw was his best, then he hit 180 on his fourth throw, or first in the final round of three with nothing else over 175.
“I was planning on trying to place and got eighth. I could’ve performed better,” Hummell said. “I was hoping to throw more at districts, but didn’t get it. I worked on my footwork, but I ended up throwing without form pretty much.
“But it feels good medaling and it’s fun being here,” Hummell added.
Two seniors wound up going over 215 feet or better to finish 1-2, Richland senior Ethan Dabbs and Hopewell senior Noah Drudy at 217-6 and 215. Montoursville senior Josh Dinges (191-6), Wyomissing senior Hunter Niedrowski (187-8), Northern Cambria senior John Paronish (184-4) and Dunmore senior Gavin Darcy (183-8) medaled ahead of Hummell.
“It was pretty cool to see two guys go over 200 feet, so it was nice watching that,” Hummell said. “I thought I was throwing better (Thursday) in practice.”
Throw in a strong fall in football, Hummell leaves C-L on a good note athletically. He’s headed to the Marines in August.
“It was probably one of the best years of my life,” he said.
