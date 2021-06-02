BROOKVILLE — Clarion-Limestone picked the wrong time to struggle getting timely hits and scoring runs, although having DuBois Central Catholic get a solid pitching performance from Carter Hickman didn’t help the Lions cause as the Cardinals defeated the Lions, 6-3, in their District 9 Class A semifinal game last Thursday afternoon at McKinley Field.
The win landed the Cardinals in Monday’s final against Elk County Catholic and the Cardinals won the D9 title with a 7-4 victory.
Against the Lions, Hickman worked 5 2/3 innings allowing three runs, one earned on five hits. He walked four and struck out seven. Kaden Brezenski pitched the final 1 1/3 innings not allowing a run on two hits.
“Carter Hickman was an absolute monster today,” said DCC head coach Adam Fox. “I’m so proud of how he stepped up and prepared for this game today like he did. We are a battle tested team and we knew Clarion-Limestone had a couple of big arms and we prepared for that. We were able to get up early and that always helps come playoff time. Pitching and defense is the name of the game and we had enough of both today.”
DCC got things started early by scoring a run in the top of the first inning as Matt Pyne drew a leadoff walk. Pyne stole second and moved to third on a single by Hickman. After Hickman took second on a defensive indifference, Damon Foster walked to load the bases. Brandin Anderson hit a sacrifice fly to score Pyne for a 1-0 lead. C-L starter Bryson Huwar then got a strikeout and a fielders’ choice groundout to end the inning without any more runs scoring in the inning.
“It wasn’t Bryson’s best outing today,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “He started with a walk with that guy coming around to score and that hurt. He was pressing a little bit on the mound I think.”
The Lions, who finished 10-4, threatened in the bottom of the inning after two outs. Huwar and Hayden Callen each singled and Jordan Hesdon drew a walk to load the bases, but a strikeout ended the threat.
That would be the story of the day for the Lions as they stranded 10 runners on base.
“We had opportunities today and we just didn’t make the most of them,” said Smith. “Most of this season we’ve been driving those guys in when they’ve gotten on base and today, we weren’t able to get them in.”
The Cardinals added two runs in the second inning as Brezenski singled and stole second. He moved to third on an error at first base off a ball hit by Zach Spellman. One out later Hickman hit a two-run double for a 3-0 lead.
C-L scored their first run in the bottom of the second. Brady Fowkes drew a one out walk ahead of a run scoring double by Jake Smith to cut the lead to 3-1 after two.
Hayden Callen replaced Huwar on the mound for the Lions and DCC broke things open a bit by scoring three runs to take a 6-1 lead. Anderson hit a single to lead off the inning. Dante Armanini then took an 0-2 pitch over the right field fence for a two-run home run. Brezenski drew a one-out walk and then came around to score on a double by Carter Kosko for the 6-1 lead.
C-L scored a run in the fourth as Fowkes walked and moved to second on a wild pitch. Fowkes went to third on the throw off a ground out to third base by Jake Smith, and Fowkes then scored when the throw back to third sailed high to cut the lead to 6-2.
The final Lions run scored in the fifth as Huwar doubled to lead off the inning. He moved to third on an error by the shortstop off a ground ball by Callen. Huwar then scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 6-3, but that was as close as C-L got.
C-L would get two runners on after two outs in the sixth but wouldn’t score.
“You have to hand it to DCC,” said Todd Smith. “They hit the ball today. I wouldn’t say it was anything we did or didn’t do, DCC just went out and got it. They made good contact and scored some early runs. We had chances with getting guys on, but we just didn’t drive them in today.”
Huwar and Callen each had two hits to lead the Lions. Tommy Smith, Corbin Coulson and Jake Smith each added one hit. Huwar and Jake Smith each hit doubles. Brady Fowkes scored two runs off a pair of walks.
Huwar pitched two innings allowing three runs, one earned on three hits. He walked two and struck out three. Callen worked the final five innings allowing three earned runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out five.
“I’m so proud of our kids,” said Todd Smith. “It’s tough when it comes down to just one game. We had to win nine games in a row to get the league and then have it come down to one game is tough. Today we didn’t play our best game which stinks.”