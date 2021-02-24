OIL CITY — The Clarion-Limestone trailed by four points, 26-22 at halftime before Oil City pulled away in the second half outscoring the Lions 35-17 for a 61-39 victory on Tuesday evening in Oil City.
Holden Stahl led the Oilers with 15 points while Cam Vanwormer added 11.
Hayden Callen would be the lone double-digit scorer for the Lions with 18 points while pulling down 10 rebounds with six assists and four blocked shots. Tommy Smith added seven while Jordan Hesdon six points. Ryan Hummell pulled down nine rebounds.
C-L (7-10) led 11-10 after one quarter. Oil City held a 16-11 advantage in the second to take the 26-22 lead.
A 15-9 edge by the Oilers increased their lead to 41-31 at the end of three before a 20-8 advantage set the final score.
Thursday, the Lions host Keystone. Next Tuesday, the Lions host North Clarion in varsity-only matchup starting at 6:30 p.m. to close the regular-season schedule.
In other games:
MONDAY, Feb. 22
C-L 58, Union 49
At Rimersburg, a fast start keyed the Lions who avenged an earlier loss to Union (62-56, Feb. 5) as they blitzed the Knights, 21-4 in the first quarter.
The Lions, who led 34-18 by halftime, got 24 points from Hayden Callen while Jordan Hesdon finished with 18 points. Tommy Smith and Braden Rankin scored eight and seven points respectively.
Karter Vogel led the Knights with 23 points. Caden Rainey scored 11 points.
THURSDAY, Feb. 18
DuBois 62, C-L 42
At DuBois, the visiting Lions trailed the Beavers 37-13 at halftime before outscoring the hosts 32-25 in the second half.
Hayden Callen led the Lions with 23 points, seven rebonds, four blocked shots and three steals. Jordan Hesdon finished with 11 points.
DuBois led 12-6 after the first quarter, then outscored the Lions 25-7 in the second quarter. The Beavers held Callen to just six points in the first half.
DuBois, which had 11 players score, was led by Jordin Sommers and Brady Woodward. Sommers scored seven of his team-high 13 points in the second quarter, while Woodward had eight of his 10 in the frame.
WEDNES., Feb. 17
C-L 64,
A-C Valley 60
At home against the Falcons, the Lions avenged their first loss to them, 65-57, in Foxburg back on Feb. 2.
This time around, the Lions broke a 54-54 tie in the final two minutes and pulled away for the win. Hayden Callen, who scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth including all six of his free throw attempts, broke the tie with two free throws at the 2:42 mark.
Riley Klingensmith and Jordan Hesdon each hit pairs of free throws to help the Lions pull away. Callen, who was back in the lineup after being injured late in last Tuesday’s loss to Clearfield, added six rebounds and three blocks. Hesdon pulled down seven rebounds.
The Lions withstood a season-high 35 points from the Falcons’ Levi Orton.