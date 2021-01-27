STRATTANVILLE — Hunter Craddock recorded a double-double of 24 points with 13 rebounds while Cal German also added a double-double of 14 points with 11 boards to go along with five assists to help Clarion run away for a 58-38 victory over the Clarion-Limestone last Friday night at home.
Saturday, the Lions headed to Butler County and dropped a 78-51 decision at Karns City. The 1-3 Lions were scheduled to visit Cranberry Tuesday night. Friday, the Lions host Redbank Valley.
Last Friday, Clarion outscored
the Lions, 33-13, during the middle two quarters to turn a 16-11 deficit into a 44-29 lead after three en route to the victory.
Christian Simko also chipped in with nine points for the Bobcats.
Craddock scored 12 of the Bobcat’s 14 points in the third quarter.
“We have a lot of guys who have played together for quite a while,” said Clarion head coach Scott Fox. “They played all summer and they know where each other is going to be on the court. They always want to feed the ball to the guy with the best scoring chance.”
Hayden Callen scored 11 points with seven rebounds and five blocked shots to pace the Lions. Braden Rankin added nine points and Tommy Smith added six.
“I think the biggest thing tonight was that Clarion’s experience and our lack of experience showed a lot tonight,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We had a lead early and as coaches we wanted to try and slow things down because we knew we couldn’t get into a track meet with them. The problem was we came down and threw the ball away a few times and also took a few quicker shots than we wanted. Clarion was able to take advantage of those mistakes and eventually take control of the game.”
The first quarter went back and forth with five points being the largest lead and that didn’t come until Braden Rankin scored just before the buzzer sounded for a 16-11 lead after one. Earlier in the quarter, Hayden Callen broke an 11-all tie with a three-pointer before the Rankin shot.
C-L continued to lead by five at 18-13 before mistakes and missed shots by the Lions helped Clarion finish the quarter on a 17-5 run to give the Bobcats a 30-23 halftime lead.
After a Callen basket early in the third cut the lead to five at 30-25, Craddock decided to take over as he would score 12 of Clarion’s 14 points in the frame which pushed the lead to 15 at 44-29 after three.
After a Ryan Hummell basket to start the fourth, once again Clarion would pull away with a 12-0 run to push the lead to 56-31 with just over three minutes to play. With both teams playing mostly junior varsity players, the Lions closed the game on a 7-2 run to set the final score.
Clarion also notched a 45-32 victory in the junior varsity contest. Riley Klingensmith scored 13 while Ty Rankin added 12 for C-L.
In last week’s other games:
SATURDAY, Jan. 23
Karns City 78, C-L 51
At Karns City, Gremlins guard Chase Beighley was hard to stop as he burned the Lions for 30 points, 19 of them in the second half as the Gremlins turned a 24-20 halftime lead into a rout.
Beighley added six assists and six steals while Nathan Waltman finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds, sparking the Gremlins to a 54-point second half.
For the Lions, Hayden Callen led the way with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jordan Hesdon scored 12 points.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 21
Keystone 60, C-L 54, OT
Last week in Knox, Colin Say scored 19 points, including five in overtime as the Panthers topped the Lions.
With the game tied 50-50 at the end of regulation, the Panthers outscored the Lions 10-4 in the extra period to claim the victory.
Bret Wingard added 18 points for Keystone.
Tommy Smith paced three C-L players in double figures with 16 points including a trio of three-pointers. Hayden Callen added 14 points while Riley Klingensmith added 12 points. Callen handed out eight assists, six blocks and three steals. Ryan Hummell scored four points while collecting five rebounds and six steals while Jordan Hesdon added five blocks and seven steals to go along with six points.
Keystone led 17-10 after one quarter before C-L rallied to take a 28-25 halftime lead. Each team scored 10 points in the third quarter before Keystone held a 15-12 edge in the fourth which sent the game to overtime.
Klingensmith scored all four points for C-L in the overtime period.