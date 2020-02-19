ST. MARYS — It’s off to neutral territory for the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team.

Coming off a loss to Keystone in the KSAC Championship game last Saturday, the Lions move on to the postseason with a quarterfinal round matchup against Otto-Eldred Friday night at St. Marys Area High School starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Lions, 19-4, landed the No. 2 seed for the nine-team Class 1A playoffs with Elk County Catholic (23-1) the top seed on the other side of the bracket.

The Crusaders await the 8/9 winner between Northern Potter and Austin from Wednesday night on Friday at Bradford High School.

Other quarterfinal round games on Friday have No. 4 Johnsonburg vs. No. 5 A-C Valley at DuBois Area High School and No. 3 Cameron County vs. No. 6 North Clarion at Kane High School.

Quarterfinal winners not only advance to next Wednesday’s semifinals, but they’ll secure one of the four state playoff berths. The Lions/Terrors winner meets either North Clarion or Cameron County in one semifinal.

The Lions have only played North Clarion and A-C Valley in their bracket, going a combined 4-0 against those teams.

Last year, the Lions also opened with Otto-Eldred in the quarterfinals and won a close one, 61-58 before losing to North Clarion in the semifinals. From there, the Lions beat Johnsonburg for third place and won their state playoff opener against District 6 champion Juniata Valley before losing to WPIAL third seed Cornell.

Elk County Catholic won its third title in four years with a 52-43 victory over North Clarion. The Crusaders’ lone loss this year is to DuBois. They’ll likely face Johnsonburg in the other semifinal and those teams have already played three times, with ECC winning 64-53, 50-32 and 49-42.

The Lions are led by junior Hayden Callen (20 ppg.) and senior Deion Deas (19.3 ppg.), who account for 60 percent of the team’s points. Curvin Goheen averages 8.8 points per game.

Here’s a look at the D9 playoff brackets, with seed listed:

BOYS

CLASS 1A

FIRST ROUND

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19

Northern Potter (9) at Austin (8)

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

Northern Potter/Austin winner vs. Elk Co. Catholic (1), Bradford H.S., 7 p.m.

A-C Valley (5) vs. Johnsonburg (4), DuBois H.S., 7:30 p.m.

Cameron County (3) vs. North Clarion (6), Kane H.S., 7:30 p.m.

Otto-Eldred (7) vs. C-L (2), St. Marys H.S., 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26

Northern Potter/Austin/ECC winner vs. ACV/Johnsonburg winner, TBA

North Clarion/Cameron Co. winner vs. Otto-Eldred/C-L winner, TBA

CONSOLATION

Semifinal losers, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, Feb. 29

Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

Karns City (5) vs. Clarion (4), at Keystone H.S., 7 p.m.

Ridgway (3) vs. Smethport (6), Kane H.S., 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

Keystone (1) vs. Karns City/Clarion winner, TBA

Coudersport (2) vs. Smethport/Ridgway winner, TBA

CONSOLATION

Semifinal losers, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, Feb. 29

Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 3A

SEMIFINAL

THURSDAY, Feb. 20

Moniteau (3) vs. Kane (2), at Brookville H.S., 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

Brookville (1)(15-7) vs. Kane/Moniteau winner, Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 4A

CHAMPIONSHIP

THURSDAY, Feb. 27

Clearfield (1) vs. Bradford (2), Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 5A

DISTRICT 8-9-10

FIRST ROUND

TUESDAY, Feb. 18

Meadville 54, Cathedral Prep 52

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

DuBois vs. Meadville, TBA

FINAL

Feb. 28/29

DuBois/Meadville winner vs. Obama Academy, TBA

GIRLS

CLASS 1A

QUARTERFINALS

THURSDAY, Feb. 20

Union (5) vs. Elk Co. Catholic (4), at Punxsutawney H.S., 7 p.m.

Cameron County (6) vs. Otto-Eldred (3), Kane H.S., 6 p.m.

DuBois CC (7) vs. Coudersport (2), St. Marys H.S., 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

Union/ECC winner vs. North Clarion (1), TBA

Cameron Co./Otto-Eldred winner vs. DCC/Coudersport winner, TBA

CONSOLATION

Semifinal losers, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, Feb. 29

Semifinal winners, Clarion University TBA

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

Ridgway (1) vs. Brockway (8), DuBois H.S., 6 p.m.

Cranberry (5) vs. Keystone (4), Moniteau H.S., 7 p.m.

Clarion (6) vs. Port Allegany (3), St. Marys H.S., 6 p.m.

Kane (7) vs. Redbank Valley (2), Brockway H.S., 6 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26

Brockway/Ridgway winner vs. Cranberry/Keystone winner, TBA

Clarion/Port Allegany winner vs. Kane/Redbank Valley winner, TBA

CONSOLATION

Semifinal losers, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

FRIDAY, Feb. 28

Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 3A

CHAMPIONSHIP

FRIDAY, Feb. 28

Moniteau (1) vs. Brookville (2), Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 4A

SEMIFINAL

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

Bradford (3) vs. St. Marys (2), Kane H.S., 6 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 27

Punxsutawney (1) vs. Bradford/St. Marys winner, Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 5A

DISTRICT 6/8/9

FIRST ROUND

MONDAY, Feb. 17

DuBois 46, Bellefonte 43

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19

DuBois (4) at Hollidaysburg (1), 7 p.m.

Obama Academy (3) at Portage (2), 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, Feb. 22

Semifinal winners, Mount Aloysius College, noon

