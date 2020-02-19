ST. MARYS — It’s off to neutral territory for the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team.
Coming off a loss to Keystone in the KSAC Championship game last Saturday, the Lions move on to the postseason with a quarterfinal round matchup against Otto-Eldred Friday night at St. Marys Area High School starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Lions, 19-4, landed the No. 2 seed for the nine-team Class 1A playoffs with Elk County Catholic (23-1) the top seed on the other side of the bracket.
The Crusaders await the 8/9 winner between Northern Potter and Austin from Wednesday night on Friday at Bradford High School.
Other quarterfinal round games on Friday have No. 4 Johnsonburg vs. No. 5 A-C Valley at DuBois Area High School and No. 3 Cameron County vs. No. 6 North Clarion at Kane High School.
Quarterfinal winners not only advance to next Wednesday’s semifinals, but they’ll secure one of the four state playoff berths. The Lions/Terrors winner meets either North Clarion or Cameron County in one semifinal.
The Lions have only played North Clarion and A-C Valley in their bracket, going a combined 4-0 against those teams.
Last year, the Lions also opened with Otto-Eldred in the quarterfinals and won a close one, 61-58 before losing to North Clarion in the semifinals. From there, the Lions beat Johnsonburg for third place and won their state playoff opener against District 6 champion Juniata Valley before losing to WPIAL third seed Cornell.
Elk County Catholic won its third title in four years with a 52-43 victory over North Clarion. The Crusaders’ lone loss this year is to DuBois. They’ll likely face Johnsonburg in the other semifinal and those teams have already played three times, with ECC winning 64-53, 50-32 and 49-42.
The Lions are led by junior Hayden Callen (20 ppg.) and senior Deion Deas (19.3 ppg.), who account for 60 percent of the team’s points. Curvin Goheen averages 8.8 points per game.
Here’s a look at the D9 playoff brackets, with seed listed:
BOYS
CLASS 1A
FIRST ROUND
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19
Northern Potter (9) at Austin (8)
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
Northern Potter/Austin winner vs. Elk Co. Catholic (1), Bradford H.S., 7 p.m.
A-C Valley (5) vs. Johnsonburg (4), DuBois H.S., 7:30 p.m.
Cameron County (3) vs. North Clarion (6), Kane H.S., 7:30 p.m.
Otto-Eldred (7) vs. C-L (2), St. Marys H.S., 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26
Northern Potter/Austin/ECC winner vs. ACV/Johnsonburg winner, TBA
North Clarion/Cameron Co. winner vs. Otto-Eldred/C-L winner, TBA
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Feb. 29
Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
Karns City (5) vs. Clarion (4), at Keystone H.S., 7 p.m.
Ridgway (3) vs. Smethport (6), Kane H.S., 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
Keystone (1) vs. Karns City/Clarion winner, TBA
Coudersport (2) vs. Smethport/Ridgway winner, TBA
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Feb. 29
Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 3A
SEMIFINAL
THURSDAY, Feb. 20
Moniteau (3) vs. Kane (2), at Brookville H.S., 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
Brookville (1)(15-7) vs. Kane/Moniteau winner, Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 4A
CHAMPIONSHIP
THURSDAY, Feb. 27
Clearfield (1) vs. Bradford (2), Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 5A
DISTRICT 8-9-10
FIRST ROUND
TUESDAY, Feb. 18
Meadville 54, Cathedral Prep 52
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
DuBois vs. Meadville, TBA
FINAL
Feb. 28/29
DuBois/Meadville winner vs. Obama Academy, TBA
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
QUARTERFINALS
THURSDAY, Feb. 20
Union (5) vs. Elk Co. Catholic (4), at Punxsutawney H.S., 7 p.m.
Cameron County (6) vs. Otto-Eldred (3), Kane H.S., 6 p.m.
DuBois CC (7) vs. Coudersport (2), St. Marys H.S., 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
Union/ECC winner vs. North Clarion (1), TBA
Cameron Co./Otto-Eldred winner vs. DCC/Coudersport winner, TBA
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Feb. 29
Semifinal winners, Clarion University TBA
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
Ridgway (1) vs. Brockway (8), DuBois H.S., 6 p.m.
Cranberry (5) vs. Keystone (4), Moniteau H.S., 7 p.m.
Clarion (6) vs. Port Allegany (3), St. Marys H.S., 6 p.m.
Kane (7) vs. Redbank Valley (2), Brockway H.S., 6 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26
Brockway/Ridgway winner vs. Cranberry/Keystone winner, TBA
Clarion/Port Allegany winner vs. Kane/Redbank Valley winner, TBA
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, Feb. 28
Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 3A
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, Feb. 28
Moniteau (1) vs. Brookville (2), Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 4A
SEMIFINAL
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
Bradford (3) vs. St. Marys (2), Kane H.S., 6 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 27
Punxsutawney (1) vs. Bradford/St. Marys winner, Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 5A
DISTRICT 6/8/9
FIRST ROUND
MONDAY, Feb. 17
DuBois 46, Bellefonte 43
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19
DuBois (4) at Hollidaysburg (1), 7 p.m.
Obama Academy (3) at Portage (2), 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Feb. 22
Semifinal winners, Mount Aloysius College, noon