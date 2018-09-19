STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team picked up its first win of the season as four different players scored goals in a 4-1 decision over Redbank Valley Tuesday night at the C-L Sports Complex.
Johannes Kuehn, Donovan Montgomery, Beau Verdill, and Isaac Kim each scored a goal for C-L (1-4) while Jim Gundlach scored a late goal for the Bulldogs to set the final score.
“We needed this win tonight,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “We finally got that first win and we were able to control the game and the guys now know what it takes. Hopefully we’ll be able to build off of this for Thursday.”
Kuehn scored the first Lions goal just three-plus minutes into the contest at 36:33 to give the Lions a 1-0 lead. The goal came on the first shot on goal by either team.
About a minute later at the 35-minute mark, Nick Smith shot wide on Redbank’s first shot attempt off a semi breakaway.
The Lions then took a 2-0 lead at the 18:22 mark when Donovan Montgomery placed a shot just below the crossbar from about 10 yards out. The Lions carried the 2-0 lead into halftime.
“We were missing Kyle Schonbachler who is a captain and one of our key pieces,” said Don Montgomery. “Donovan had a nice game controlling the midfield and he filled the void left by Kyle very nicely.”
C-L held a 9-5 advantage in shots in the first half.
Logan Wadding the Bulldogs goalkeeper made a point-blank save on an Austin Coull shot four minutes into the second half.
Beau Verdill scored from in front of the net at the 27:08 mark of the second half off a pass from Ryker Bingham.
Isaac Kim then scored the Lions final goal at 15:58 once again from in front off a pass from Coull.
“We played the ball well from the outside in tonight,” said Montgomery. “It’s how we coach them and our guys were there for those passes and we were able to capitalize for a couple of goals.”
The lead remained 4-0 until Gundlach scored off a rebound of a Smith free kick shot. Goalkeeper Ben Murtha made the initial save on Smith, but the rebound went to Gundlach who was about to score and spoil the shutout with just over three minutes to play.
C-L would hold a 20-8 advantage in shots with Wadding making 15 saves for the Bulldogs while Murtha made seven saves.
“Ben was sharp tonight for us,” said Montgomery. “He came out and challenged and he was confident in those challenges. He was 100 percent confident. The goal they scored was unfortunate for Ben, but it’s one where you just have to give them credit and they earned the goal.”
C-L is scheduled to host Forest Area Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Lions visit Ridgway next Monday and host Keystone Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
In Tuesday’s other game:
BOYS
Brookville 5,
Forest Area 2
At Marienville, the Raiders led 3-2 at halftime, then added two goals to pull away for a win over Forest Area.
Tim Steele, Zakk Wolfe and Bryce Kunselman scored for the Raiders (3-3-1) in the first half. Steele was set up by Justin Vander kelen, Wolfe punt in a penalty kick after Kunselman was fouled in the goalie box and Kunselman was set up by a Miner assist.
Then in the second half, Miner scored off a Wolfe assist and Kunselman scored his second goal off a corner kick assist from Nathan Burkett.
Wednesday, the Raiders travel to DuBois Central Catholic before Monday’s trip to Elk County Catholic. Next Wednesday, the Raiders host Brockway on the football field at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Sept. 15
BOYS
Brookville 2,
Clearfield 2
Rallying from a 2-0 deficit 20 minutes into the game, the Raiders soccer team managed to tie things up before two scoreless overtime periods in a 2-2 tie at Clearfield.
Justin Vander kelen scored 90 seconds into the second half and Brian Pangallo scored off a Trenton Kramer free kick with 17 seconds left in regulation to force extra time.
J.P. Young turned in a strong performance in goal as the Raiders continue to play without starting goalie Darius Sorbin, who is out with an injury.
GIRLS
Clearfield 8,
Brookville 1
While scoring first, that was all the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team could manage in a loss to visiting Clearfield Saturday morning.
Madison McAninch scored at the 22:01 mark off a Madisyn Wolfe assist, but it was Clearfield that score three times before halftime and five more goals in the second half to get the win.
Sarah Snyder scored three times while Alayna Ryan found the net twice and set up three other goals with assists. Amanda Hazel, Emma Hipps and Lydia Brown also scored for Clearfield. Hazel and Hipps added assists as did Alyssa McCracken.
The Lady Raiders dropped to 2-4 and they were supposed to host Brockway Monday, but that game was moved to Set. 26 in what’s now a varsity doubleheader on the football field. They’ll play at 4 p.m.
The Lady Raiders visit Forest Area Wednesday in Marienville before Thursday’s home game at 7 p.m. on the football field against St. Marys. Next Tuesday, they travel to Elk County Catholic.
THURSDAY, Sept. 13
BOYS
Punxsy 8, Brookville 1
At home against the Chucks, the Raiders scored their only goal with Jacob Cable scoring off a Jace Miner assist.
Keystone 2,
C-L 1
At Knox, the Lions remained winless as Koby Buzard scored both goals as Keystone defeated the Lions under the lights.
Despite the Lions holding the territorial advantage for much of the second half, Buzard scored the deciding goal for the Panthers with 5:25 to play.
Buzard opened the scoring at the 19:04 mark of the first half. Austin Coull then tied the game at 1-1 with 9:50 to play in the opening half.
C-L held a 7-3 advantage in shots in the first half.
The Lions goalie Ben Murtha stopped two shots from right in front of the goal at the 30 minute mark of the second half to keep the score tied.
Isaac Kim shot a ball wide with just over seven minutes remaining prior to Buzard scoring the deciding goal.
Murtha stopped seven shots for C-L while Cameron Easton stopped 11 shots.
