RIMERSBURG — Clarion-Limestone used a big run at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third which helped the Lions pull away for a 70-53 victory over Union in an early-season KSAC-North matchup Tuesday night Don Stemmerich Gymnasium.
Despite a cold-shooting start for the Knights, they were able to hang with the Lions early though Union would never lead. The first quarter had a pair of ties at five and seven points with C-L holding the largest lead of five at 15-10 before the Knights pulled to within three 19-16 by the end of the first quarter.
“We shoot a lot of 3-pointers, but I typically like to see our guys get in a bit of a rhythm first,” said Union head coach Brent Saylor. “When we didn’t shoot well early on, it gave C-L a chance to get out and run. Our first five shots were three’s that didn’t fall and it put us between a rock and a hard place. C-L was then able to get the jump on us a bit then.”
A three by Isaac Saylor kept the Knights within three at 21-18 with 4:10 to play in the half. From that point C-L (5-0 overall, 3-0 KSAC North) finished the quarter on a 12-5 run to push their lead to 12 at 38-26 by halftime.
“It was good to get that run and get a lead,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We did a nice job in our transition defense tonight which I was a bit concerned about coming into the game. We knew Union wanted to run if they could and for the most part we kept them from doing a lot of it.”
Union closed to within 10 at 42-32 early in the third. A 12-8 C-L scoring edge over the final five minutes of the third kept the Lions with a 14-point lead to 54-40 at the end of three.
A 14-7 run to start the fourth put the Lions ahead by 21 at 68-47 with just over three minutes to play in the contest. With mostly junior varsity players in the game over the remainder of the game, the Knights held a 6-2 edge to set the final score.
“It came down to offensively that we didn’t put the ball in the basket,” said Saylor. That’s part of the game and you hope when you struggle with your shooting that they also struggle. Unfortunately, they were putting the ball in the hoop when we weren’t. We also had some breakdowns on defense that we need to do a better job of as we move forward.”
Deion Deas and Curvin Goheen each scored 22 points with Goheen grabbing seven rebounds. Hayden Callen finished with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Jordan Hesdon came up with nine steals.
“The last two games Curvin has been really active at both ends of the floor,” said Ferguson. “Tonight he and Mitch (Knepp) really did a nice job communicating on defense. They got boards and were really talking. I also thought Harry (Callen) did a good job on the boards tonight. I’ve been getting on him a bit that he needed to be more active on the boards and he was much better tonight.”
Truman Vereb led Union with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Isaac Saylor added 13 points off the bench, hitting three shots from beyond the three-point arc while going a perfect 4-for-4 from the foul line. Caden Rainey pulled down seven rebounds.
“We still have a lot of games left,” said Saylor. “We come back and play Forest on Thursday and then we have a Christmas Tournament. We have a lot of games left including another one with C-L so we’re just taking things one game at a time.”
C-L made 22-of-38 shots from two-point range while shooting just 3-of-11 from three. Union on the other hand shot 13-of-34 from two and 6-of-24 from three.
The Lions visit North Clarion Thursday before the holiday break. Next weekend, they play at the West Shamokin Tournament.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Dec. 13
C-L 73, Venango Catholic 27
After a slow first quarter where the Lions led just 19-12 at home, they controlled the rest of the game with a 54-15 scoring advantage to run away with a 46-point win.
Curvin Goheen, Hayden Callen and Deion Deas combined for 50 of the Lions’ total with 20, 17, and 13 points respectively. Callen also added 11 rebounds.
“I’m pleased with how we’ve started the season,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We’re still a little rough and even tonight we had some parts that were a bit ugly. All teams are going to have those moments especially through those first four games or so. Kids are fighting through things from football and they are still getting into basketball shape.”
Venango Catholic kept things close early in the contest even leading 7-6 midway through the first quarter. A 12-6 advantage by the Lions ahead 19-12 after one.
The Vikings closed to within five at 19-15 early in the second before C-L began to take charge of the game with a 16-2 run to push the lead to 35-17 with just under two minutes to play in the first half. An 8-5 edge the rest of the quarter put the Lions ahead 43-22 at halftime.
Goheen scored 18 of his total in the opening half while Callen added 13.
“Every season you have that anticipation of how you’re going to compete,” said Ferguson. “We’ve been playing in Grove City the past few years because we know we are going to play good competition even knowing we could get beat. It gives us an idea of how we stack up heading into a season.”
C-L then cruised to the victory putting the PIAA’s Mercy Rule into effect in the by the middle of the third quarter in outscoring the Vikings 30-5 in the second half.
All nine players who entered the game scored at least one point for C-L. Freshman Jordan Hesdon scored six points while grabbing six rebounds and collecting four steals.
“Jordan has done well so far,” said Ferguson. “He doesn’t show up in the scorebook, but he gives us so much defensively and rebounding. I think it’s a bit deceiving to people that he’s been playing this way as a freshman so far.”
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 11
C-L 71,
A-C Valley 63
At Foxburg, Hayden Callen scored 31 points and the Lions rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the third quarter to beat the host Falcons.
Callen’s shot with 1.8 seconds left in the third quarter got the Lions back to within one point going into the fourth where they outscored the Falcons 28-19 over the final eight minutes. Callen scored 12 points in the fourth and finished with seven rebounds.
Curvin Goheen finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
A-C Valley’s Eddie Stevanus scored 16 points with 20 points. Russ Carr and Eli Penny scored 13 and 12 points respectively.