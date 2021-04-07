STRATTANVILLE — Bryson Huwar’s single to left in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a tie ball game, and Clarion-Limestone went on to beat visiting Clarion, 9-5, Tuesday afternoon.
Clarion (0-3) had tied the game at five with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, including an unearned run, but Tomm Smith led off the bottom of the sixth with a triple of off Clarion’s Devon Lauer.
“That was a big hit,” C-L manager Todd Smith, Tommy Smith’s uncle, said. “He’s played a lot of baseball. I’m proud of him, for sure, that was a big hit to get it started.”
Dawson Smail replaced Lauer and walked Hayden Callen brining up Huwar, whose third hit of the day broke the tie.
“First of all, that triple by Tommy was probably one of the plays of the game,” Huwar said. “That was huge. I was looking to put one in the air. I was just confident at the plate. I didn’t get flustered and just did what I did all game.”
Corbin Coulson added a sacrifice fly in the inning, and the Lions (1-1) picked up their final two runs when Hunter Craddock lost a Nick Aaron fly ball with two outs in the sun for a two-run single.
The contest was a back-and-forth affair with Clarion taking a 3-0 lead after two innings off C-L ace Hayden Callen thanks to a triple by Smail leading off the game following by a Lauer fielder’s choice and then a Daunte Girvan RBI single and a Smail sacrifice fly in the second inning.
C-L tied the game with three runs in the third with an error on a pickoff attempt scoring the Lions first run followed by an RBI double by Huwar and a run-scoring groundout by Brady Fowkes.
The Lions then took their first lead of the game in the fourth when Callen’s two-out single to center scored Jake Smith, who had singled with one out.
C-L added to its lead in the fifth when Coulson scored on an error by second baseman Ryan Alston on a ball hit by Jake Smith.
“Our guys keep battling,” Todd Smith said. “We have a lot of young guys out there, a lot of energy. They don’t give up. I was pretty happy. They were encouraging each other, picking each other up. We had some guys get some big hits tonight.”
Down 5-3, the young Bobcats didn’t back down.
Gary Matus drew a one-out walk in the sixth and moved to second on what went down as a sacrifice bunt by Alston with Matus in motion on the play. Hunter Craddock then walked, and Girvan followed with an RBI single to center, his third hit and second RBI of the game.
With runners on first and second and two outs, pinch hitter Bryce Brinkley hit what looked like a routine grounder to shortstop, but Tommy Smith had trouble fielding the ball and Craddock never stopped scoring just ahead of the tag by catcher Jordan Hesdon to tie the game at five.
Huwar led C-L’s offense going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, while Callen was 2-for-2 while being hit by a pitch and a walking. He scored twice and drove home one run.
Girvan was 3-for-3 for Clarion with a run scored and two RBIs, while Cole Slaughenhoup went 2-for-4 with a double.
Callen got the win going 6 ⅓ innings allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits, three hits, and a hit batter. He struck out four. Smith got the final two outs walking one and striking out two.
“(Hayden) was struggling there with his accuracy a little bit early,” Todd Smith said. “So, we weren’t able to spot pitchers and stuff and really pitch to people. Then, all of a sudden, he settled down and we were able to start making some pitches. He’s been out there before. He’s been in every situation over the last few years. I have a lot of confidence in him. He’s going to keep getting better as the season goes on.”
Lauer took the loss in relief. He pitched 2 2/3 innings giving up three runs, two earned, on six hits and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Cameron Lapinto started for Clarion and lasted 2 2/3 innings allowing three runs, all earned, on four hits, two walks, and a hit batter while striking out two.
Smail pitched a 1/3 of an inning allowing three earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one. Girvan got the final out in the sixth for the Bobcats.
C-L is off until April 14 when it plays at Clarion at the Clarion County Park. The Lions were slated to play at Forest Area Thursday, April 8, but that game was postponed until April 19.
Clarion was back in action Wednesday at Cranberry and will play host Franklin Saturday.