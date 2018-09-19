STRATTANVILLE — It wasn’t a playoff win, but the Lions will take a solid effort and victory over the Coudersport Falcons.
Especially this year, when playoff posturing among what looks to be a wide-open Class 1A race, last Friday’s 34-22 win over the Falcons at the C-L Sports Complex was a good win for head coach Dave Eggleton.
Revenge? Perhaps a little, considering the Falcons knocked the Lions out of the playoffs in the first round last year in a 44-40 shootout on the same field.
“Yeah, that loss last year stung and it stuck with me all off season and I think our guys knew that,” said Eggleton, whose team improved to 3-1 going into another big game at home with Redbank Valley this Friday. “I guess we came out and exorcised some of those demons.”
It looked as though the Lions would cruise to victory as the Lions built a 34-6 lead through three quarters before Coudersport (3-1) scored a pair of long fourth-quarter touchdowns to make things interesting.
“We lost some of our momentum when we had a guy get hurt on an illegal block play,” said Eggleton. “They got a couple of big plays there, but we were able to regain our composure and we got a couple big first downs and were able to run out the clock to get the win.”
Austin Newcomb once again sparked the Lions with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game — his second of the season. He also rushed for 167 yards on 32 carries with another score. Ayden Wiles added 66 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown while also recovering a fumble in the end zone at end of the first half for a huge touchdown.
“(Austin) has been running really hard for us and so has Ayden (Wiles) although we had trouble getting Ayden going tonight,” said Eggleton. “Austin got yards running the off tackle stuff. Ayden had trouble with our inside stuff, but he got some yards toward the end. We mixed in a few passes when we needed them so everyone did a nice job and got this win.”
Quarterback Colby Himes wasn’t needed much to throw, but he completed 3 of 11 passes for 83 yards with a 55-yard TD pass to Ian Callen in the first quarter. Callen caught two passes for 79 yards.
Newcomb’s opening kick return set the tone for the Lions, who forced the Falcons to punt on their ensuing possession and then cashed again for a 14-0 lead.
C-L took over at its own 31 and six plays later, Himes connected Callen on their 55-yard catch and run. Newcomb ran in the conversion with 4:48 to go.
The Falcons were able to stop a deep Lions drive on downs at the Coudersport 7 before the end of the first quarter. Two plays later, quarter Hayden Keck threw a strike to John Minor for an 86-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 14-6 61 seconds into the second quarter.
But the Lions answered the score by marching on an eight-play drive that covered 74 yards, all on runs. The drive ended on a 10-yard TD run by Wiles which pushed the Lions’ lead to 22-6 with 7:14 to play.
Another deep Lions drive into Coudersport territory stalled at the Falcons’ 2 with 13 seconds left before halftime, but the Lions eventually turned it into points thanks to aggressive Falcons play-calling.
After an incomplete pass on first down, Keck rolled out attempting another pass, but he was hit and fumbled and the ball went into the end zone where Wiles recovered the ball giving the Lions a 28-6 halftime lead.
“We were more aggressive this time,” said Eggleton. “We watched film and also watched our game with them from last year. We really wanted to get after them. We were able to do that and we got a couple of big turnovers.”
Both teams struggled to move the ball throughout much of the third quarter and traded punts.
The Lions took over at the Falcons’ 25 following a 5-yard punt. Wiles rushed one time for 11 yards while Newcomb rushed three times for 14 yards, including a 7-yard TD run. The two-point pass failed and the Lions led 34-6 with 2:38 to play in the third.
After a C-L punt barely bounced into the end zone, the Falcons took over at their own 20. Keck rushed for 14 yards and appeared to have another big gain, but an illegal block brought the play back to the original line of scrimmage at the 15.
After a delay for the injured player, Keck broke several tackles on his way to an 80-yard touchdown run. He also added the conversion run for a 34-14 C-L lead with 6:40 to play.
The touchdown gave the Falcons defense a lift and they forced a three-and-out for C-L.
Stevie Kelly fielded the punt at his own 35 and raced 65 yards for a touchdown and Keck once again ran in the conversion to cut the lead to 34-22 with 4:51 to play.
That would be the last time Coudersport touched the ball as C-L gained three first downs on their next possession before kneeling down on the final two plays to run out the clock preserving the victory.
C-L owned 295-183 advantage in offense yards, although 166 of the Falcons yards came on two plays. The Lions rushed 56 times for 212 yards compared to just 87 yards rushing for the Falcons.
“We’ll enjoy this one tonight and tomorrow we’ll turn our focus to Redbank,” said Eggleton. “It should be another good football game with another good atmosphere and I’m looking forward to it.”
