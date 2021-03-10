KNOX — After falling behind by as many as 24 points in the first half, Clarion-Limestone made a furious second half rally which came up just short as the No. 3 seed Keystone Panthers hung on for a 54-50 victory over the No. 6 Lions Tuesday night.
Bret Wingard paced Keystone with a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds. He also made 11-of-12 free throws including a 5-for-5 effort from the line in the fourth quarter. Colin Say added 10 points for the Panthers.
After a slow start, Hayden Callen led C-L with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Hesdon added nine points.
Keystone scored the first seven points of the game en route to a 17-6 lead after one quarter.
The Panthers continued their scoring onslaught with a 14-1 run over the first 4:30 of the quarter to take their largest lead of the game of 24 points at 31-7. The Lions then closed the quarter on a 9-2 run to cut the lead down to 16 by halftime at 34-18.
Keystone knocked down five 3-pointers in the opening half shooting 62 percent from behind the arc while shooting 50 percent in the opening half.
“It isn’t just about the score in that first half,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson, whose team finished 8-12. “It was more of a case of us just not playing good basketball. We were making way too many turnovers which is something we hadn’t really been doing over these past few games. In the second half, we just came out and began playing our brand of basketball and were able to at least give ourselves a chance.”
C-L outscored Keystone 20-9 including a 9-0 run over the final 3:13 of the quarter to cut the lead down to five after three quarters making the score 43-38.
A pair of baskets by Callen and Riley Klingensmith cut the lead to one at 43-42 with 4:41 to play. Klingensmith had a chance to tie the game as he was fouled on his shot, but he missed the free throw. Wingard then made seven straight points for the Panthers to increase the lead to 50-42 with 1:51 to play.
Callen made 3-of-4 free throws surrounded by a missed Keystone freebie to trim the lead to 50-45 with 1:16 to play. Brandon Pierce made 1-of-2 free throws with 1:02 to play for a 51-45 lead. Callen knocked down a three-pointer with 45 seconds to play to cut the lead to three at 51-48 and the Lions even got a turnover following, but they turned it right back to the Panthers Wingard who was fouled and made both free throws with 21 seconds remaining to essentially put the game away.
“In the second half we came out and showed what we can do,” said Ferguson. “We ended up giving ourselves a chance which is all you can ask. I’m proud of our guys in that respect. I’m also sad this was our last game especially for our seniors Hayden Callen, Hayden Siegel, and Braden Rankin. Those three guys played well as a team and they’ve shown these other guys what it’s like and to pass the torch to the younger guys to try and keep the tradition going.”