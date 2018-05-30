DUBOIS — In the playoffs against good teams you have to take advantage of any opportunity you get. Last Thursday afternoon at Showers Field, No. 2 seed DuBois Central Catholic took advantage the most and notched a 11-1 five-inning win over the sixth-seeded Lions in the D9 Class 1A semifinals.
That knocked the Lions into Tuesday’s consolation game against North Clarion.
Things started well for the Lions as they took a 1-0 lead in the second thanks to a couple of walks and a pair of errors.
DCC answered with two in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good as Damon Foster and Tyler McIntosh each hit an RBI single for a 2-1 lead.
C-L threatened to tie or take the lead in the top of the third as Ian Hawthorn and Cam Hankey led off with singles. After a fly out Curvin Goheen walked to load the bases. Drew Beichner then hit a fly ball to right field, but it wasn’t deep enough to allow Hawthorn to try and score. Another flyout then ended the inning.
“It was big to not be able to score early when we had chances,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “Early in the game we had chances to score and we had chances to keep them from scoring. I know the scoreboard says we got 10-runned, but it was a lot closer ballgame than that.”
From there, DCC took control, scoring one in the third and two more in the fourth to grab a 5-1 lead. Then in the fifth, the Cardinals scored six runs, ending things via the 10-Run Rule with two outs.
In the fifth Dom Toretti singled and stole second before being caught trying to swipe third. After a strikeout for the second out, things began to unravel for the Lions. Four straight singles with Foster and McIntosh each driving in a run. A second run scored on the McIntosh hit when the ball rolled between the legs of the C-L left fielder.
Justin Miknis then hit a two-run single and stole second. Thomas Grecco hit a routine grounder to shortstop, but the throw was a bit wide and dropped at first base on what would have been the third out and kept the game going, instead Miknis scored the deciding run on the play.
“All of our guys battled out there today,” said Smith. “It came down to us not making the plays that we needed to make. When they hit the ball they were finding the open spots and when we hit the ball it was right at someone. That’s how baseball goes sometimes. I don’t feel they were 10 runs better than us, but they are a good ball team.”
Hawthorn, Hankey, and David Wiles collected the three hits for C-L with Cole Grenci picking up the lone Lions RBI.
McIntosh, Miknis, and Foster all collected three hits to lead the DCC 15-hit attack.
Bloom worked the first three innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits. He walked three and struck out one. Anthony Kness allowed one hit and one walk in two innings.
Curvin Goheen worked the first four innings, allowing five runs, four earned on nine hits in suffering the loss. Christian Smith allowed six runs, five earned in 2/3 of an inning. He gave up six hits, one walk, and one strikeout.
In last week’s playoff opener:
WEDNESDAY, May 16
C-L 5, Clarion 3
At Clarion County Park with freshman Hayden Callen leading the way, the Lions won their first playoff game since 2012 and made their third time a charm against arch-rival Clarion.
Callen worked 6 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits. He walked three and struck out five before having to be replaced with two outs in the seventh due to the pitch count rule. Curvin Goheen came on to strike out the only batter he faced to earn the save.
Offensively, Callen went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Ian Hawthorn, Goheen, Cole Grenci and Ayden Wiles added one hit each. Wiles hit a double for the only extra base hit. Grenci drove in two runs while Hawthorn, Goheen and Drew Beichner drove in one each.
C-L scored two runs in each the second and third innings while adding a run in the sixth. Clarion countered with a run in the third and two in the bottom of the sixth.
Cam Craig, Sterling Conner, Skylar Rhoades, Cole Slaugenhoup, Drew Whren and Calvin German each collected one hit for the Bobcats. Craig hit an RBI double. Conner added the other RBI.
Rhoades suffered the loss on the mound, giving up four runs, three earned on four hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out 10.
The Lions’ last playoff win came in 2012 when the 14th-seeded Lions knocked off No. 3 seed Cranberry, 14-9, in the preliminary round of the Class 1A tournament.
