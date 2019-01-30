STRATTANVILLE — Making it nine straight wins, the Clarion-Limestone Lions tuned up for their showdown with North Clarion on Friday with a 107-42 over visiting Forest Tuesday night.
Eleven of the 12 players who saw action entered the scorebook. Hayden Callen paced C-L (13-3 overall) with 27 points. Ian Callen added 25, Deion Deas 17, and Mitch Knepp added 14. Curvin Goheen scored nine points while adding a team-high 12 rebounds.
Thanks to North Clarion’s upset loss to Redbank Valley Monday, the Lions could’ve gotten a tiebreaker edge in their favor at the top of the KSAC-North standings if they can knock off the Wolves on the road and earn a season split with them on Friday.
C-L came out firing on all cylinders by taking control early jumping to a 14-2 lead. The Lions ended the quarter with a 36-10 advantage.
A 43-7 second quarter moved the game into the mercy rule running clock for the entire second half as the Lions led 79-17 at halftime.
An 18-11 advantage in the third quarter put the Lions ahead 97-28 after three.
Knepp put C-L over the century mark with 6:57 remaining in the contest. Forest Area would hold a 14-10 edge in scoring for the quarter in setting the final score.
“We know we have a very tough game on Friday night with North Clarion,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “Our guys came out and played hard tonight and hopefully they’ll have that same focus for that game. I thought Mitch Knepp gave us some solid minutes tonight as I think he scored in double digits and got some rebounds for us. Everyone did a nice job and I think they handled themselves well.”
C-L also won the junior varsity game 48-39 as Drew Beichner scored 11 points and Hayden Siegel added 10.
The game at North Clarion starts a regular-season finishing stretch of five road games out of six. Next Monday and Wednesday, the Lions visit Keystone and Venango Catholic.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 25
Lions 74, Clarion 55
At Clarion, Ian Callen lit up the stat sheet with 26 points, seven rebounds and nine steals as the Lions won their eighth straight game.
Teammates Hayden Callen and Deion Deas also had solid games. Callen had 18 points and 11 rebounds while Deion Deas scored 13 points. Curvin Goheen chipped in with eight points.
Of his 26 points, Ian Callen made four 3-pointers while also going 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Overall, the Lions finished 13-of-15 from the line.
“That’s probably Ian’s best game since he’s been back,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “He had like seven boards, nine steals, and 20-plus points. He was just all over the floor tonight and did a real nice job.”
For much of the first quarter, the teams were playing on equal footing with Clarion trailing 12-11 following a Cal German 3-pointer with 2:27 to play in the first. Ian Callen ignited a 7-0 C-L run with a 3-pointer while brother Hayden Callen added a pair of inside buckets to give the Lions an 18-11 lead with just over a minute to play in the quarter. Jake Burns converted a three-point play to cut the lead to 18-14 before another Hayden Callen basket before the buzzer gave C-L a 20-14 lead after one.
The lead remained between four and six points for much of the second quarter until following a German three which put the score 27-23 in favor of the Lions. C-L used an 8-0 run to push the lead to 12 at 35-23 with 2:36 remaining in the first half. Laugand scored four of his six total points in the spurt while Ian Callen added a pair of free throws and Hayden Callen added a basket.
Following a Bobcats timeout, Clarion closed the quarter on an 8-4 run which cut the Lions lead to eight at halftime, 39-31.
“That second quarter they actually outrebounded us,” said Ferguson. “That was something we talked about at halftime that we needed to do a better job of in getting better positioning which I think we did in the second half.”
C-L began the second half on a 6-0 run in pushing its lead to 15 at 46-31. Nick Frederick converted a pair of free throws to stop the run. However, once again the Lions responded with a 7-2 run in pushing the lead to 18 at 53-35 forcing another Clarion timeout with 3:18 to play in the third. The Lions led 60-42 after three.
The Lions then closed the game with a 14-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter to set the final score.
German paced Clarion with 22 points while Nick Frederick added 12, and Jake Burns chipped in with 10. Gavin Brinkley scored eight points for the Bobcats.
“Even though we’ve been on this little streak I still don’t think we’ve played a complete game,” said Ferguson. “We’ve been playing well, but I still feel we have things we need to work on and get better at like not coming down and forcing shots. I’d like to see us run more offensive shots in order to get the best shot available.”
