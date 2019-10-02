KNOX — Beau Verdill and Paul Leonhardt combined for seven goals as Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer improved to 7-2 with a 10-1 victory at Keystone on Monday night.
That’s six wins in a row for the Lions, who beat Brookville 6-1 at home on Saturday. They visit DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday before next Tuesday’s home game with Redbank Valley starting at 6:30 p.m.
Against Keystone, Verdill also added three assists to his total points for the game. Ryker Bingham added a pair of goals while Ben Murtha added one goal and two assists. Austin Coull and Leonhardt each added an assist.
“The guys have been playing the way we’ve been teaching them,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “They’ve been executing things very well out there.”
C-L scored seven times in the first half with Bingham starting things with a goal just 1:36 into the contest on the games first shot. Leonhardt and Verdill each scored three times in the half with Verdill scoring the final goal of the half with just four seconds remaining.
Bingham scored his second goal of the game from long range 27 seconds into the second half. Verdill then added his fourth goal of the contest and Murtha added his goal for a 10-0 lead.
Koby Buzard scored with 1:25 remaining in the contest to spoil a shutout bid by C-L goal keeper Reece Geiger.
“We moved some guys around in the second half,” said Montgomery. “Our defense has been playing very well all season. So, we moved some of them up front to try and get them a goal to get that recognition that way because defense doesn’t usually get the glory that goal scorers do.”
Geiger stopped seven of eight Keystone shots.
“Reese has been playing very well for us as a freshman,” said Montgomery. “I give assistant coach Harrison Porter a lot of that credit because he’s been working with Reese a lot and it seems to be paying off.”
In Saturday’s win over Brookville, Beau Verdill scored three goals with an assist. Leonhardt scored twice with a helper, as did Whitling. Bailee Verdill and Byron Cruz had assists.