STRATTANVILLE — Fueled by the combination of Hayden Callen and Ryan Hummell, who combined to score 36 of Clarion-Limestone’s 65 points, the Lions roared past Venango Catholic 65-25 Tuesday night.
Callen collected 21 points with 12 rebounds while Hummell added 15 points with three steals and four boards. Jordan Hesdon collected nine points with nine rebounds and seven assists. Tommy Smith chipped in with six points and 12 boards.
“Tommy Smith played really big for us tonight and got a lot of rebounds for us,” said head coach Joe Ferguson. “Even though as a freshman he still has a lot to learn he certainly has the physical ability to play inside. He positioned himself and elevated well. Ryan Hummell also played well out front for us. He has turned into a pretty good defender out front and he’s also starting to give some production at the offensive end as well. He and Jordan Hesdon have become a pretty good guard tandem and work well together.”
Andrew Burda led the Vikings with nine points while Jake Liederbach added five for Venango Catholic.
C-L (4-7) jumped out to a 9-0 lead en route to a 21-7 lead at the end of one quarter.
Callen scored 10 points in the opening quarter for the Lions.
The Lions visit Forest Area in Tionesta Friday. They host A-C Valley next Wednesday.
In other games:
SATURDAY, Feb. 6
Clearfield 69, C-L 61
At Hyde, the Bisons led the Lions by 17 points entering the fourth quarter before C-L made it interesting with a 17-5 run. The Lions cut the deficit to 64-59 with under three minutes left before stalling.
Hayden Callen finished with 30 points while Jordan Hesdon finished with 10 points.
For the Bisons, Karson Rumsky scored 25 points while Cole Miller finished with 22 points.
FRIDAY, Feb. 5
Union 63, C-L 56
At home against the Knights, the Lions saw Union rallying from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come away with the win.
Karter Vogel scored all 11 of his points in the second half while Caden Rainey scored 13 of his total in the second half with nine of those coming in the fourth quarter. Skylar Roxbury also tallied double figures with 12 points. Brock Jordan and Payton Johnston each added nine. Vogel added 10 rebounds.
Hayden Callen paced C-L with 12 points and nine rebounds. Riley Klingensmith added 10 points while Jordan Hesdon and Hayden Siegel each scored eight points. Hesdon handed out five assists while Ryan Hummell added six assists.
“I just don’t have any answers for what’s been going on with our team,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We’ve been turning the ball over too much and we’re making a lot of bad decisions. We gave up 24 points in the fourth quarter tonight and that’s a case of simply not playing defense.”
The first quarter was a back-and-forth situation with the two teams being tied six times while C-L held the largest lead of the quarter at four points 15-11. Union closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 17-15 lead after one.
The Lions started the second quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 24-19 lead with 4:21 to play. A three-pointer by Rainey cut the lead to 24-22 before C-L closed the half on a 7-0 run for a 31-22 halftime lead.
Rainey scored all five of the Knights’ points in the quarter on one field goal and two free throws.
A Hesdon basket to start the third quarter gave C-L their largest lead of the game of 11 points at 33-22. Union cut the deficit to seven at 37-30 with 4:30 to play. An 11-9 edge by C-L the rest of the quarter kept the lead at nine, 48-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
Union kept chipping away at the lead with an 8-2 run to start the quarter which cut the lead to three at 50-47 with 5:05 to play. A basket by Hesdon put the Lions back up by five at 52-47 before a three-pointer by Johnston that cut the lead two at 52-50 and seemed to ignite the Knights. A pair of free throws by Tommy Smith again put C-L up by four at 54-50 with 3:53 to play.
Roxbury added a putback while Vogel added a pair of free throws to tie the score at 54-all with 3:25 to play. Tommy Smith would put C-L back ahead 56-54 with 2:53 to play. It would be the last points for C-L in the game as Union closed the game on a 9-0 run to set the final score.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 3
C-L 67,
North Clarion 57
At Frills Corners, the Lions needed a big fourth quarter from Hayden Callen who helped them break a 47-47 tie and outscore the Wolves 20-10 over the final eight minutes.
Callen scored nine of his game-high 23 points in the fourth. He also added 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Riley Klingensmith scored 13 points, six coming in the fourth quarter.
Also for the Lions, Jordan Hesdon and Hayden Siegel each scored 10 points.
Dylan Walters scored 16 points to lead the Wolves.