OIL CITY — After their loss to Ridgway, it didn’t take long for the Clarion-Limestone Lions to get back on track with a 60-22 victory over Venango Catholic Tuesday night.
After a 2-2 tie C-L (15-3) closed the opening quarter on a 15-1 run to take a 17-3 lead. Hayden Callen scored eight of the 17 for the Lions. Callen would finish the game with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
The Lions continued to take command in the second quarter with a 12-2 advantage expanding their lead to 29-5 at halftime.
A 15-9 advantage in the third quarter pushed their lead to 44-14 after three. Midway through the fourth quarter the Lions would put the mercy rule running clock into effect while outscoring the Vikings 16-8 in the final frame to set the final score.
“We were able to get our bench more involved tonight and it seemed everyone contributed which was nice,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “It was nice to get a win and kind of get that sour taste out of our mouth from last night.”
Eight of the 10 C-L players who saw action entered the scorebook. Mitch Knepp added seven points with nine rebounds, Deion Deas scored eight points while Jordan Hesdon and Braden Rankin scored six apiece. Kaden Park pulled down seven boards while Rankin added six.
Andrew Burda scored eight points with eight rebounds for Venango Catholic while Reeza Reece scored seven points and Brady Cicatella added five points with eight rebounds.
The Lions are now off until next Wednesday’s KSAC North game at home against North Clarion. A win over the second-place Wolves would essentially clinch the Lions the division, although it wouldn’t be a mathematical deal until next Friday’s trip to Tionesta to play Forest Area.
In other games:
MONDAY, Jan. 27
Ridgway 54, C-L 38
At Ridgway, the Lions trailed 17-0 to start the game and wound up dropping their third game of the year in a non-conference trip against the Elkers.
The Elkers using an aggressive defense, deliberate offense, and heavy board crashing raced out to a 17-0 lead. A Deion Deas 3-pointer put the first points on the board for C-L with 30 seconds left in the quarter before a Matt Dush basket put the score 19-3 after one quarter.
C-L shot just 1-for-12 from the floor in the first quarter.
“You can’t spot any team much less a quality team like Ridgway that many points and expect to win the game,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We came out a bit flat after having a couple of tough games last week, but that’s no excuse for how we started. You have to give Ridgway credit because they are a really good team and they came out really ready to play.”
The first quarter margin would prove to be the difference as C-L (14-3 overall) actually held a 36-35 edge in scoring over the final three quarters.
“We did start to play a little better after that first quarter and in the second half especially but against a team that runs their offense as deliberately as they do it was going to be tough to get back in the game,” Ferguson said.
Ridgway held an 11-10 edge in scoring for the second quarter to lead 30-13 at halftime.
The lead remained between 16 and 20 points in the third quarter with the Elkers leading 42-22 by the end of the third thanks to a 12-9 scoring edge.
The Lions then held a 16-12 scoring edge in the fourth to set the final score.
Dan Park paced the Elkers with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Matt Dush added 12 points while Zach Zameroski added 11 points.
Deion Deas paced C-L with 13 points while Curvin Goheen added nine points and five rebounds while Jordan Hesdon scored seven points. Hayden Callen was limited to a season-low five points while also pulling down seven rebounds.
“We’re going to use this game as a learning tool heading down this final stretch,” said Ferguson. “After seeing the kind of ball Ridgway plays first-hand our guys should now know that we have to play at a higher level each time they step on the court if they want to be successful.”
FRIDAY, Jan. 24
C-L 67, A-C Valley 47
At home, Lions junior Hayden Callen needed 21 points heading into game against the Falcons and with just over a minute remaining in the first half, he reached the milestone helping the Lions to a 20-point win.
Callen finished the game with 28 points and 11 rebounds. He joined his older brothers Ian and Dan in the 1,000 point club for C-L.
“I’ve been thinking about it these past couple of days and I wanted to get it at home,” said Callen. “I was a little nervous, but once I got going things settled down for me. It’s pretty cool to be able to cherish these memories with my brothers.”
Deion Deas added 21 points while Curvin Goheen and Mitch Knepp each added eight points.
Levi Orton paced A-C Valley with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
The Lions jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Orton hit a free throw for the Falcons first point of the game. After an Eli Penny basket with 3:27 left in the quarter cut the lead to 5-3, the Lions closed out the quarter on a 9-3 run to push the lead to 14-6 after one quarter.
The lead remained eight at 19-11 with 5:37 remaining in the first half before the Falcons kept chipping away eventually tying the game 22-all with 3:47 to play. A-C Valley would then take a 25-24 lead at the 2:16 mark on a Russ Carr basket. Callen then scored the next seven points including his 1,000th in a quarter-ending 9-0 run to give C-L a 33-25 halftime lead.
“We lost our cool a bit when we had that early lead,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We were switching defenses which I wanted to do tonight. I think at times we got confused which defense we were in and that kind of allowed them to get back into the game. Then we got those issues worked out and we were able to end the half on that run to get the lead again.”
C-L pushed its lead to 40-30 midway through the third quarter. After a Broc Weigle 3-pointer cut the lead to seven at 40-33, the Lions then closed the quarter on an 11-0 run with Callen scoring seven and Goheen adding the final four to push the lead to 18 at 51-33 at the end of three quarters.
“We gave our kids a bit of a break about a week ago,” said Ferguson. “I think that helped us the other night against Karns City and then again tonight. We want to have these guys as fresh as possible for the stretch run here heading into the playoffs. Early in the season I felt our bench was lacking, but lately we’ve had some of these guys like Braden Rankin, Brendan Huwar, Ryan Hummell, Kaden Park, and Hayden Siegel step in and give us some big minutes at times. I feel more and more comfortable putting those guys out there to make some contributions for us.”
Hummell scored 22 points in helping the Lions’ JV team post a 68-51 victory. Bryson Huwar and Nate Megnin each scored 12 for the Lions
WEDNESDAY,
Jan. 22
C-L 76,
Karns City 69, OT
Last Wednesday at Karns City, the Lions needed to work overtime to beat the Gremlins.
Deion Deas scored 30 points while Hayden Callen added 21 points with 12 rebounds to pace C-L. Jordan Hesdon added nine points while Curvin Goheen chipped in with eight.
Chase Beighley scored 34 points before exiting late in overtime with an injury. Ethan McElroy scored 14 points while Caden Corbett added 10 for the Gremlins.
C-L led 19-15 after one quarter and kept their four point lead at 26-22 before the Gremlins closed our the first half on a 15-2 run by hitting four three-pointers to take a 37-28 halftime lead.
The lead grew to as high as 13 for the Gremlins at 49-36 midway through the third quarter. C-L was able to close to within five by the end of the quarter with a 10-4 run of its own putting the score 53-48 after three.
The Lions then tied the score 55-all with 6:15 to play in regulation. The game would then go back and forth on the scoreboard until a McElroy three put Karns City back in front by four at 62-58 with 3:33 to play.
Deas and McElroy exchanged threes which left the score 65-61 Gremlins at the 3:00 mark. C-L scored the next four points to tie the game at 65-all. The Lions worked the ball around after a timeout with 40 seconds to play. A missed layup by Callen with two seconds to play gave Karns City one last chance. But their shot from inside the half-court line was off the mark sending the game to overtime.
C-L never trailed in overtime as Callen hit a pair of free throws to start the extra period. Goheen added a free throw before Beighley cut the lead to one at 68-67 with 1:42 to play. The Lions then went on a 7-0 run to push the lead to 75-67 with 29 seconds remaining. Beighley left with his injury in the middle of that run with 56 seconds to play. A C-L free throw and a Karns City basket set the final score.