KNOX — Head coach Dave Eggleton’s message to his Clarion-Limestone Lions football team: Ground and pound.
Led by big games from Austin Newcomb and Ayden Wiles, the Lions shook off their loss to Smethport with a 50-6 win back in the Small School South Division at Keystone last Friday night.
The Lions (2-1) amassed 411 yards and scored six of their eight touchdowns on the ground.
Newcomb and Wiles combined for 357 of those yards with five touchdowns between them. Newcomb racked up 212 yards on 16 carries with TD runs of 29 and 44 yards. He also caught three passes for 115 yards and connected with quarterback Colby Himes on a 54-yard TD pass in the second quarter.
All of that led to D9Sports.Com naming Newcomb Player of the Week.
Wiles ran for 145 yards on 16 carries, scoring on runs of 13, 14 and 18 yards while catching a 10-yard TD pass from Himes. Trenton Keighley added a late touchdown on a 24-yard run.
“Offensively tonight we controlled the line of scrimmage,” said Eggleton, whose team hosts Coudersport Friday. “We just pounded the ball with Ayden and Austin, who both ran hard. Our O-line was blocking for them and that’s what we wanted to do.”
The Lions finished with a 558-121 advantage in yards, but the Lions defense held the Panthers (1-2) to minus-13 yards in the second half.
“We made some adjustments going into the second half,” said Eggleton. “The quarterback (Isaak Jones) scrambling hurt us a few times in the first half. We decided we wanted to put pressure on him and keep him in the pocket and it worked out well for us.”
The Lions led 26-6 at halftime and got the PIAA Mercy Rule’s running clock going when Wiles’ 18-yarder with 38 seconds left in the third quarter put the Lions up 44-6.
C-L scored the first two times it touched the ball, finishing off drives with Wiles’ 13-yarder and Newcomb’s 29-yarder on a reverse play started by Wiles handing it off to Newcomb by the 4:42 mark of the first quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, Keystone quarterback Isaak Jones was able to elude pressure and scramble for a 19-yard touchdown run. The kick was blocked, leaving the score 14-6 nine seconds into the second quarter.
Jones rushed for 55 yards on seven carries in the first half, but was held to just three yards rushing in the second half. He also completed just 8 of 22 passes for 91 yards. Jayden Blazosky caught four passes for 32 yards.
C-L then answered with a methodical nine-play drive which ended on the 10-yard scoring pass from Himes to Wiles at the 7:19 mark. The two-point pass failed and the Lions led 20-6. Himes completed all three of his passes in the drive for 43 yards.
The next Keystone drive ended after three plays when Jason Ganoe intercepted a Gavin Hogue pass and returned it 10 yards to the Lions 46.
On the first play after the interception, Himes connected with Newcomb on their 54-yard scoring pass. The two-point run failed, extending the lead to 26-6, which lasted until halftime.
Things didn’t start well for the Panthers in the second half as they lost 14 yards on three plays and were forced to punt.
Three touchdowns in the third quarter made it a blowout for the Lions. Wiles scored his third touchdown of the game on a 14-yard run. The kick failed and the Lions went ahead 32-6 with 8:19 to play.
Exactly five minutes later, Newcomb ended a nine-play drive which consisted of all rushing attempts when he raced to the end zone on a 44-yard score. Once again, the kick failed and the Lions led 38-6 with 3:19 to play.
Wiles added his 18-yarder with 38 seconds remaining in the quarter to push the lead to 44-6 to start the running clock.
Keighley added his touchdown run with 1:31 remaining in the contest to set the final score.
“We know we have a tough one next week against Coudersport so we’ll have to get better,” said Eggleton. “I’ve been telling people that I think we are going to be a better football team at the end of the season than we were at the beginning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.