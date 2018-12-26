STRATTANVILLE — Playing without junior Hayden Callen for a second straight game, the Clarion-Limestone Lions were no match for unbeaten Ridgway in a 49-24 loss at home last Friday night.
The loss dropped the Lions to 4-3 going into this week’s trip to the West Shamokin Holiday Tournament starting Thursday against Propel Charter.
Ridgway, which improved to 7-0 with its fourth straight win by 25 points or more, placed three players in double figures led by Zack Zameroski who scored 13 points. Jake Reynolds added 12 and Will Thompson finished with 10 points.
Deion Deas struggled from the field scored eight points along with Curvin Goheen who also notched eight points to lead the Lions.
“They are a methodical team in what they do offensively,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “Although I felt early on we were getting some good looks at the basket, but our shots weren’t falling. I felt if we could have gotten some of those shots to go down who knows how things would have gone. As it was it was too similar to our North Clarion game where they were hitting shots and we weren’t. We dug ourselves too big of a hole to be able to climb out.”
The big hole Ferguson related to was that the Elkers opened the game on an 11-0 run while holding a 13-4 lead after one.
Ridgway nearly doubled up the Lions in the second quarter with a 14-8 advantage, which pushed its lead to 27-12 at halftime.
An 11-0 run by the Elkers in the third put the game out of reach in ballooning the lead to 38-12. A Deas basket stopped the Lions scoring drought with 2:54 to play in the quarter. Ridgway would hold a 40-16 lead after three.
The Elkers ran a lot of time off the clock on each possession of the fourth quarter while finishing the quarter with a 9-8 edge to set the final score.
“You look at matchups going into each game so without Hayden it’s tough because he can play different positions,” said Ferguson. “Plus, with his scoring it is just tough to replace that. We just don’t have the type of personnel who can make up for that.
“We’re hoping that we can get our guys healthy over Christmas break and that we can get our regular guys back playing together for the stretch run.”
In last week’s other game:
THURSDAY, Dec. 20
C-L 64,
Venango Catholic 50
Also at home, the Lions rode the hot hand of Deion Deas who scored 41 points and gave head coach Joe Ferguson his 200th career win.
Playing without Hayden Callen, the team’s second leading scorer who was injured in the Lions game against North Clarion, junior Deion Deas picked up the slack by torching the net for 41 points thanks in part to nailing seven 3-pointers.
It’s the highest scoring game by a Lion since Bob Larson scored 41 in 1971. The record is 48 scored by Gary Clark in a 1968 game. Walt Neal poured in 43 during the 1964-65 season while Don Rhoades also scored 41 in 1961.
Also for the Lions, Drew Beichner added seven points while Julian Laugand added five and Ayden Wiles four.
C-L led 15-12 after one quarter before stretching the lead to 29-21 by halftime. An 18-16 scoring edge by C-L put their lead at 47-37 after three quarters.
C-L then set the final score with a 17-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.
The milestone for Ferguson comes in his 13th season ... and one game after he dropped his 100th game. He took a hefty 200-100 record (.667 winning percentage) into the Ridgway game.
“For me it isn’t about wins and losses,” said Ferguson. “When I took over 13 years ago I figured I’d be here two or three years, but no one seems to want to take over. The thing I’m happiest about for the program is we’ve built a pretty successful program and now we have people who are wanting to play us because we’ve been competitive for so long.”
