STRATTANVILLE — When Clarion-Limestone and North Clarion get together for a baseball game you never know what can happen as the two teams have played some wild and bizarre games recently and Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex was no different as the teams split a pair of 6-5 decisions.
Both games ended on a double play.
“We felt coming in that we needed to at least split the two games,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith, whose team improved to 5-3 “The way things were going in the first game, we thought we might have a chance at taking both games when we had Hayden Callen pitching in the second game. But, we had a couple baserunning mistakes that cost us that first game. It was probably the most unorthodox split that I’ve ever seen.”
The Lions traveled to Redbank Valley Wednesday before hosting Clarion Friday. Next week, they conclude the regular season with a doubleheader at Cranberry Monday, a trip to Butler to play Karns City Tuesday and a home game with Union next Thursday.
In game one Tuesday, the two teams went back and forth on the scoreboard a run in the first before North Clarion answered with two in the second for a 2-1 lead. The Lions answered with two in the bottom of the inning for a 3-2 lead. North Clarion added a run in the fourth and two in the fifth for a 5-3 lead. C-L would tie the game in the fifth with a pair of runs. North Clarion would score one run in the seventh, but would leave the bases loaded in taking a 6-5 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Drew Beichner drew a leadoff walk. Courtesy runner Travis Preston was then caught stealing. Ian Hawthorn then singled and stole second. Ayden Wiles hit a single to move Hawthorn to third. Wiles then swiped second.
Christian Smith hit a fly ball to left which would have been deep enough to score Hawthorn, but Wiles also tagged and attempted to take third base but he was tagged out by shortstop Sam Minich who received the throw from the outfield which ended the game.
“I thought we had that first game, but a couple baserunning mistakes cost us,” said Smith. “We had some good things happen in that game as we had some nice hits, but those mistakes hurt. I do like how we were able to bounce back in the second game and we didn’t hang our heads.”
Ian Hawthorn led the Lions offense in the first game with a 3-for-3 effort with a triple. Christian Smith collected two hits.
Meyers worked the first five innings for North Clarion. He allowed five runs four earned on six hits. He walked two and struck out six. At one point he retired 10 batters in a row before a one out single by Hawthorn in the fifth ended the streak.
Zander Hargenrader picked up the win with two scoreless innings allowing two hits and one walk.
Curvin Goheen suffered the loss, tossing seven innings allowing six runs, five earned, on 14 hits. He walked one and struck out three.
In the second game, the Lions C-L scored five runs on just one hit in the top of the first. The Lions drew five walks off of starter Zander Hargenrader before he was replaced by Zyler Hargenrader after facing eight batters. Three Lions runs scored on wild pitches in the inning.
North Clarion scored a run in the third and one in the fourth before the Lions added a run in the top of the sixth. The Wolves scored three in the bottom of the sixth to pull to within one at 6-5.
In the bottom of the seventh the Wolves seemed poised to win the game as Zander Hargenrader drew a leadoff walk, Logan Minich added a single.
C-L head coach Todd Smith then replaced pitcher Drew Beichner who was pitching in his fifth inning and having thrown 75 pitches with Christian Smith.
Noah Meyers hit a short fly ball to right which was dropped and loaded the bases with no outs. Smith then got a strikeout. Sam Minich then hit a line drive that was caught by second baseman Camden Hankey who threw a bit wide of first base, but Ben Smith was able to keep his foot on the base to double off Meyers to end the game.
Ben Smith hit a pair of RBI singles while Hankey and Grenci each added a single for the lone four hits for the Lions. The Lions drew eight walks for the game while also having two players hit by pitch.
Logan Minich had three hits while Zyler Hargenrader added two as North Clarion finished with 10 hits in the game. Korey Mills collected two RBI’s while Tyler Wolbert and Matson Higgins each added one.
Hayden Callen worked the first two innings allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Callen then had to leave the game following a dive back to first base in the top of the third.
Drew Beichner came in to relieve Callen and earned the win with four innings pitched allowing five runs, four earned on seven hits. He walked two.
Christian Smith earned the save with one strikeout in one inning.
“Hayden was cruising through those first two innings before getting hurt on the bases,” said Todd Smith. “Drew was able to get us into that last inning before running out of steam. When I went out to visit Drew, I looked at Christian and he said he thought he could finish it for us and he did. That double play to end things was something else with the catch by (Camden) Hankey and Ben (Smith) holding his foot on the bag.”
Zander Hargenrader suffered the loss.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 7
C-L 11,
Forest Area 1
At Tionesta, Cole Grenci and Drew Beichner combined on a two-hitter as Clarion-Limestone cruised to an 11-1 five-inning victory over Forest Area.
Grenci worked the first three innings allowing one earned run on one hit to pick up the victory. He walked two and struck out six. Beichner tossed two scoreless innings allowing one hit with one strikeout.
Ayden Wiles, Curvin Goheen and Hayden Callen each picked up two hits. Wiles drove in three runs while Goheen knocked in a pair while hitting a double and Callen one. Ian Hawthorn, Christian Smith, Ben Smith and Beichner added one hit apiece with Beichner driving in a pair of runs. Smith hit a double.
C-L scored five runs in the second, four in the third, and two in the fifth.
Forest scored its lone run in the fourth. Dylan Saxton and Anthony Smith collected the two hits for Forest with Smith hitting a double and Saxton driving in the run.
WEDNESDAY, May 2
Clarion 12,
C-L 1
In a five-inning game at Clarion County Park in Shippenville, the host Bobcats banged out nine hits and worked C-L pitchers for nine walks in a 10-Run Rule win over the Lions.
Sterling Conner led the Bobcats with three hits, including a double and three runs scored. Spencer Miller and Cam Craig each had two hits. Drew Whren doubled in two runs.
Craig, Miller and Calvin German combined on a three-hitter, Craig going the firsrt three innings. Ben Smith doubled in the Lions’ lone run. David Wiles also doubled.
Christian Smith and Ian Hawthorn pitched for the Lions with Smith taking the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.