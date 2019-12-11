GROVE CITY — The Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team opened its season with a pair of wins at the Kaiser Classic in Grove City with a 53-43 overtime victory over Fort LeBoeuf and following that up with a 41-34 victory over Reynolds Saturday afternoon.
The tournament was a pre-set schedule, so no champion was crowned. The reward for the Lions is a good start to the season that continues Wedndesday at A-C Valley then Friday at home against Venango Catholic in a varsity-only matchup starting at 8 p.m.
Next Tuesday and Thursday, the Lions visit Union and North Clarion to complete their pre-holiday schedule.
In the win over Fort LeBoeuf, with the score tied 43-all at the end of regulation, the Lions scored all 10 points of the overtime with one field goal while converting 7 of 8 free throws in the extra period.
Deion Deas paced C-L with 25 points including six shots from beyond the three-point arc. He also handed out four assists, six rebounds, and four steals. Hayden Callen added 15 points including a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. He added five steals and three blocks. Curvin Goheen scored six points with a team high 10 rebounds. Mitch Knepp pulled down six boards.
Deas once again paced C-L in their win over Reynolds with a 24 point effort. Callen added 13 points. Goheen grabbed 11 rebounds while Knepp pulled down six boards and Jordan Hesdon collected eight steals.