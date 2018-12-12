GROVE CITY — Deion Deas and Hayden Callen combined for 46 of the Clarion-Limestone 56 points as the Lions defeated Ft. Leboeuf 56-39 in the consolation game of the Kiser Tournament in Grove City.
After putting up 31 points in Friday’s loss to General McLane, Deas scored 26 points while knocking down four shots from beyond the 3-point arc while Callen added 20 points with four threes as well.
Julian Laugand added six points while Curvin Goheen chipped in with four to round out the Lions scoring. Callen and Goheen each pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Lions.
Brandon Drayer led the Bison with 14 points, including four threes. Dylan Proctor added nine points. Proctor pulled down eight rebounds while blocking four shots.
“This was a nice win for us against a quad-A school,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “I felt we actually played well in our loss last night, but they were knocking down their shots. Tonight, I felt we played a better game defensively. Hopefully, a win like this will help us as we move along.”
The Lions play twice this week, at home Wednesday against Clarion and Friday at Forest Area in Marienville. Two more KSAC-North games await the Lions next week, including a key matchup with North Clarion at home next Tuesday.
Saturday, C-L jumped out to a 10-3 lead. Ft. LeBoeuf closed the gap to 14-8 by the end of the first quarter.
The Lions pushed their lead to 10 by halftime at 29-19 with a 15-11 second quarter advantage. Deas scored 10 of the Lions 15 in the quarter for C-L.
After a Joe Gentile basket opened the third quarter to cut the lead to 29-21, Callen would score eight straight points for C-L with a pair of three’s to extend the Lions lead to 37-21 prompting a Bison timeout. The teams then traded baskets throughout the remainder of the quarter with the Lions holding a 49-29 lead after three.
Ft. Leboeuf then closed the game out with a 10-7 fourth quarter edge to set the final score.
“We’d like to see a little more scoring from some of our other guys because now we’ll start to play teams who are familiar with who our guys are and try and come up with a game plan to stop those two,” said Ferguson.
In Friday’s game:
General McLane 86,
C-L 68
In the Lions’ first game of the season, the Lancers pulled away in the second half after a 36-30 halftime lead with a 50-38 second-half advantage.
Deion Deas poured in 31 points to lead the Lions, who also got 16 points from Hayden Callen. Mitch Knepp and Curvin Goheen each finished with eight points.
Seth Myers and Logan Donahue scored 28 and 23 points respectively for General McLane.
