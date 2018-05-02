STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team swept a doubleheader from A-C Valley by scores of 8-4 and 12-6 in six innings at the C-L Sports Complex Monday afternoon.
That hiked the Lions’ record to 4-1 going into Wednesday’s game at Clarion. Thursday, they head to Brookville. Next week, the Lions start a busy week Monday at Forest in Tionesta. Tuesday, they host North Clarion in a doubleheader before traveling to Redbank Valley Wednesday.
Saturday’s game against Karns City at Butler’s Kelly Automotive Park was postponed to May 15 with a 4 p.m. start.
In Monday’s first game, the Lions broke a 3-3 tie with two in the sixth and three in the seventh while the Falcons countered with one in the seventh to set the final score.
Christian Smith and Ben Smith each collected two hits with Christian hitting a double to lead the Lions in the opener. Curvin Goheen and Drew Beichner each added one hit with Goheen hitting a double and driving in three runs. Ian Hawthorn, Christian Smith and Ayden Wiles each drove in a run.
Each team scored a run in the first before C-L countered with two in the second to take a 3-1 lead. A-C Valley added one in the third and one in the fifth to tie the game.
Hayden Callen picked up the win, tossing 6 1/3 innings in relief of Hawthorn who faced four batters after only retiring one in giving up a run on a pair of walks and a hit batter.
Callen allowed three runs, two earned on four hits. He walked five and struck out 11. Christian Smith got the final out.
Joe DeHart led the Falcons with two hits including a double and three RBIs.
In the nightcap after trailing 6-2 through three innings, the Lions erupted for nine runs in the fourth to take an 11-6 lead. They added a run in the sixth which would set the final.
Eight of the nine Lions starters collected at least one hit for C-L. Ian Hawthorn led the way with a 3-for-4 effort with two RBI’s. Christian Smith, Cole Grenci, Ayden Wiles and David Wiles each added two hits. Smith drove in four runs including a bases clearing triple. Ayden Wiles hit a pair of doubles with Hawthorn also hitting a two-bagger.
Smith started and gave up three earned runs in one inning of work on two hits. He walked two and struck out two. Curvin Goheen picked up the win, working the final five innings allowing three runs, one earned on six hits. He walked one and struck out seven.
DeHart went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs to lead the Falcons.
In other games:
FRIDAY, April 27
C-L 15, Keystone 0
At Knox, the Lions used patience at the plate to draw eight walks, seven coming around to score while also having seven different players collect at least one hit in a 15-0 three-inning rout last Friday.
C-L shook off a lopsided loss to Moniteau the day before.
“We played a really good Moniteau team yesterday who had already played nine games on the season,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “Despite the loss we did some good things yesterday and we told the kids to just put that behind us and come out strong today and they responded well.”
Hayden Callen made the early run support hold up as he allowed just two hits in three innings with three strikeouts.
“Hayden threw strikes and did just a really nice job on the mound today,” said Smith. “He kept their hitters off-balance and we made the plays behind him.”
Ayden Wiles collected two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Lions offense. Ian Hawthorn, Curvin Goheen, Christian Smith, Callen, Cole Grenci and Drew Beichner each added one hit. Hawthorn and Goheen each hit a double.
“We want our guys to swing at good pitches and try to be selective at the plate,” said Smith. “Today they were doing that and we drew some walks and we were able to bring a lot of those around to score. This was a nice win for us.”
In the seven-run first inning, Grenci, Beichner and Hawthorn each drove in a run while Ayden Wiles knocked in a pair. Two other runs scored on a pair of Keystone errors.
After putting the Panthers down in order the Lions offense went back to work scoring eight second inning runs.
Smith, Ayden Wiles, and Hawthorn each drove in one run while Callen knocked in two. A run scored on a wild pitch while another scored on an error giving the Lions the 15-0 lead.
THURSDAY, April 26
Moniteau 11, C-L 0
At Butler’s Kelly Automotive Park, Nick Sosigian, Jake Jewart and Brice Williams each collected two hits in helping Moniteau to a five-inning win via the 10-Run Rule.
The Warriors used a big seven-run third inning to help them jump out to a 9-0 lead.
Four Moniteau pitchers combined to allow just four hits. Chance Nagy worked the first two innings, allowing no runs, one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. Jewart allowed the Lions’ lone run on two hits in two innings of work, walking one and striking out two. Hunter Fitzingo pitched one inning, allowing one hit and two strikeouts.
Christian Smith suffered the loss for the Lions, allowing six earned runs in two-plus innings. He allowed four hits, four walks, striking out two.
Moniteau scored two runs in the first, seven in the third, and two in the fifth. The Lions countered with their lone run in the fourth.
Ian Hawthorn, Curvin Goheen, Smith and Cole Grenci picked up the four Lions hits. Goheen hit a double while Grenci drove in the lone run.
