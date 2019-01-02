WEST SHAMOKIN — Three players scored in double figures to lead Clarion-Limestone to a 68-53 victory over Karns City to win the title at the West Shamokin Holiday Tournament last Friday night.
Tournament MVP Deion Deas led the Lions with 31 points followed by all-tournament selection Hayden Callen who registered 12 points while pulling down eight rebounds. Curvin Goheen recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Mitch Knepp chipped in with six points while Kaden Park added five.
“We had some really nice contributions from our bench tonight,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson, whose team improved to 6-3 going into this Friday’s KSAC-North game at Cranberry. “We had Deion and Hayden in foul trouble so it was nice to have Mitch (Knepp) and Kaden (Park) give us some quality minutes. I think that could bode well for us down the line.”
After a 6-6 tie in the early going, Deas scored five points followed by a Goheen basket off a pass from Deas which gave the Lions a 13-6 lead with 3:07 to play in the first. Karns City then closed the quarter on a 6-2 run of their own to close the gap to 15-12 at the end of the first.
The Lions started the second on a 6-0 run to increase their lead to nine at 21-12. A 9-2 Gremlins run thanks to three shots from beyond the 3-point line from Chase Beighley who finished the game four 3-pointers trimmed the lead to 23-21. C-L held a 27-23 lead at halftime.
The Lions would outscore the Gremlins 22-8 in the third quarter including a 16-4 run to start the frame to provide an 18-point lead at 49-31 after three quarters.
“We turned up the pressure in the third quarter and created some turnovers which turned into easy buckets for us,” said Ferguson. “I think that was the real key to the game when we were able to get that separation.”
Karns City then closed the game with a 22-19 edge in the fourth quarter to set the final score.
Beighley led the Gremlins with 17 points. Ethan McElroy, Nathan Waltman, and Erik Pfeifer each added eight points.
“We were able to hold the Waltman kid under double figures which teams don’t usually do,” said Coach Ferguson.
In the opening game for the Lions last Thursday, the Lions used a big first half to help them cruise to a 57-43 victory over Propel Charter.
Hayden Callen and Deion Deas combined for 43 of the Lions total with 23 and 20 respectively. Mitch Knepp also reached double figures with 10.
C-L led 16-7 after one quarter and 32-14 at halftime.
The Lions then led 48-24 at the end of three before Propel would make the score look more respectable with a 19-9 fourth quarter advantage.
